EHC Mayor LIsa Jiampetti announces for County Clerk

She and her husband Michael, a New Jersey State Trooper, have three adult children: Ryan, Michael and Matthew.

“Family is the most important thing to me, and I’m blessed to have such a loving family that has supported me during my entire career,” said Jiampetti.

The 2021 Atlantic County Democratic Committee Candidate Recruitment Committee voted Sunday to unanimously recommend Jiampetti for Atlantic County Clerk. The group is encouraging the County Democratic Convention to endorse Jiampetti by vote when it meets on Sunday, March 21.

"We believe her name recognition, campaign experience, and support from organized labor make her the strongest general election candidate for this position," said a statement from the committee.

Two other Democrats are vying for the right to represent the party in the 2021 general election for county clerk. They are Mico Lucide, chair of the progressive group Atlantic County Our Revolution; and Calvin Ferrara, deputy political director for Amy Kennedy’s 2020 campaign for Congress.