Deauville Inn renovates and reinvents while retaining its old-school charm
Deauville Inn renovates and reinvents while retaining its old-school charm

011421_acw_deauville

On January. 8 2021, the Deauville Inn in Strathmere is profiled. Executive Chef TJ Ricciardi.

 MATTHEW STRABUK

To say the Deauville Inn is part of South Jersey’s history is an understatement. Debuting in 1881 by James P. Carothers, who came to America from Ireland, it was originally known as the Whelan Hotel when Strathmere was still just Corson’s Inlet.

Over time it grew and expanded as the fishing industry thrived and whalers needed somewhere to eat and lodge. By the 1920s, the now re-named Deauville Inn flourished, even during Prohibition, where it was rumored that a casino was featured in one of the upper rooms and famous entertainers including Jimmie Durante, Sophie Tucker and Eddie Cantor would appear.

After the devastating Five High Storm in 1962, the Deauville was neglected for 18 years until former Deauville bartender Walter Carpenter and his wife Gloria resurrected the property in 1981, with Lynda and John Carpenter becoming the stewards for the Deauville for more than 40 years.

