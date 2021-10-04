Detroit names post office after Aretha Franklin: Briefs

Aretha Franklin was given a bit of posthumous R-E-S-P-E-C-T on Monday when a post office in her hometown of Detroit was named after the late singer.
Members of Franklin’s family as well as postal and elected officials visited the former Fox Creek post office to celebrate the name change honoring the Queen of Soul.
“Her legacy lives on in her music, in her family. But we have added to that list of her legacy: A post office with her name on it,” said U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence, a Michigan Democrat and longtime postal service worker.
Lawrence also was a friend of Franklin’s and introduced the bill in Congress that resulted in the name change.
The post office is located about 5 miles east of downtown and not far from a concert amphitheater on the Detroit River that also is named for Franklin. It now will be known as the “Aretha Franklin Post Office Building.”
Franklin died in 2018 at age 76 in her Detroit home. A number of the songs she recorded during a legendary career, including “Think,” “I Say a Little Prayer” and “Respect,” are considered classics.
Eilish to headline Glastonbury Festival: Nineteen-year-old pop singer Billie Eilish has broken numerous records in her short career. Now she will become the Glastonbury Festival’s youngest-ever solo headliner when she takes the stage at the 2022 event.
Eilish teased the news on Sunday on Instagram, posing herself wearing a Glastonbury hoodie in a photo captioned “2022.” The festival’s organizers confirmed Monday that the American singer will perform on June 24.
“This feels like the perfect way for us to return and I cannot wait!” organizer Emily Eavis said.
The festival was supposed to celebrate its 50th anniversary last year, but it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year, it hosted a five-hour livestream event featuring Coldplay and Damon Albarn, among others.
Eilish has taken the world by storm since she broke onto the scene in 2015 with her debut single “Ocean Eyes.” The young singer has since won Grammys for record of the year, album of the year, song of the year and best new artist.
Eilish made her Glastonbury debut in 2019 after her set was upgraded from a slot on the John Peel stage during the five-day music festival held in Somerset, southwest England.
Her name was recently propelled further into the headlines when she became the youngest star to write and record the James Bond theme song — which was released last month. She was among the stars at the “No Time To Die” Bond film world premiere in London last week.
Eilish will be 20 years and 6 months old when she headlines the festival in June 2022.
Hollywood crew union authorizes its first strike: Film and television production in North America is in jeopardy of coming to a standstill after its behind-the-scenes workers overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike for the first time in its 128-year history.
The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees said Monday that nearly 99% of registered members who participated, or 52,706 people, voted in support of a strike over the weekend.
At issue is a contract standstill over requests for more reasonable conditions for the craftspeople, technicians and laborers working for streaming companies like Netflix, Apple and Amazon, including better pay, reasonable rest periods, safer hours and guaranteed meal breaks.
“I hope that the studios will see and understand the resolve of our members,” the alliance’s president, Matthew Loeb, said in a statement. “The ball is in their court. If they want to avoid a strike, they will return to the bargaining table and make us a reasonable offer.”
Russia plans to make feature film in orbit: In a historic first, Russia is set to launch an actor and a film director into space to make a feature film in orbit — a project the nation’s space chief has hailed as a chance to raise the prestige of Russia’s space program.
Actor Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko are set to blast off Tuesday for the International Space Station in a Russian Soyuz spacecraft together with cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, a veteran of three space missions. After 12 days on the space outpost, Peresild and Shipenko will return to Earth with another Russian cosmonaut.
The crew plans to film segments of a new movie titled “Challenge” about a surgeon summoned to rush to the space station to save a crew member who suffers a heart condition.
Speaking at a news conference at the Russian launch facility in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, Peresild acknowledged that the training for the mission was grueling but described it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
“It’s a miracle, an incredible chance,” she said.
“We worked really hard, and we are really tired, even though we stay in good spirits and smile,” the 37-year-old actor confided. “It was psychologically, physically and morally hard. But I think that once we achieve the goal, all that will seem not so difficult and we will remember it with a smile.”
— Associated Press
— Associated Press