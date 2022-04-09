David Letterman thanks hospital for the way it treated him: Briefs

If David Letterman put together a Top Ten list of hospitals, Rhode Island Hospital would probably be No. 1.

The longtime host of "The Late Show with David Letterman," who stepped down in 2015, thanked the staff of the hospital's emergency department in a video Thursday in which he disclosed that he was visiting Providence with his son last August when he fell on the sidewalk, struck his head and fell unconscious.

"The ambulance comes and picks me up. They take me and my son in the ambulance to the emergency room and they stitch me up, they X-rayed my head, they gave me a CT scan, they scrubbed me up," Letterman, 74, says in the roughly one-minute long video posted to YouTube by Lifespan, the hospital's parent company.

Someone brushed his teeth and he got some fresh clothes, he said.

He says the experience was scary at the time, but the staff put him at ease.

"So I can't thank you enough for making time for me," he concluded. "So I have nothing but lovely things to say and think about with regard to the Rhode Island Hospital and the emergency department."

'Dancing With the Stars' on the move: "Dancing With the Stars" will waltz away from its longtime ABC home and over to streaming service Disney+, the network's corporate sibling.

The competition series, which debuted on the broadcast network in 2005, will be on Disney+ starting this fall in the U.S. and Canada, the company announced Friday.

It will be the first live series on Disney+, said Kareem Daniel, chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution. The program received a two-season order from Disney+.

"The show's broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for 'Dancing with the Stars' while continuing to expand our demographic reach," Daniel said in a statement.

The platform switch comes as ABC looks ahead to NFL games next season that will air on Monday night, the time period that's belonged to "Dancing With the Stars."

The dance contest also fits in with the family oriented programming that Disney+ has focused on as part of the competitive and crowded streaming marketplace.

Red Hot Chili Peppers to play New Orleans Jazz Fest: The group Red Hot Chili Peppers has been added to the lineup of the 2022 New Orleans Jazz Fest, organizers announced Friday.

The rock band's appearance is set for Sunday, May 1, and will be its first at the event since 2016.

The group has sold 80 million albums, collected six Grammy Awards and been inducted into the Rock and roll Hall of Fame. Their 12th studio album, "Unlimited Love," was released April 1.

Last month, the festival announced plans to find a replacement for the Foo Fighters, which canceled all upcoming concert dates after the death of the band's drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Their scheduled time slot has now been filled by the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The 2022 festival will run April 29-May 1 and May 5-8 at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans.

The Who, Stevie Nicks, Lionel Richie, Luke Combs, Willie Nelson, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Charlie Wilson and Erykah Badu are among the headliners for this year's festival.

Started in 1970, Jazz Fest annually celebrates the unique culture and heritage of New Orleans and Louisiana, alongside performances by nationally and internationally renowned guest artists. It is returning after a two-year hiatus brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Accused shooter in Lady Gaga dog theft mistakenly freed: A gunman accused of shooting and seriously wounding Lady Gaga's dog walker and stealing her two French bulldogs was mistakenly released from jail and is being sought, authorities said Friday.

James Howard Jackson, 19, was facing an attempted murder charge when he was released from Los Angeles County's jail on Wednesday “due to a clerical error," the county Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

The sheriff's Major Crimes Bureau is Major Crimes Bureau is working on finding him, the statement said.

Jackson is one of five people arrested in connection with the Feb. 24, 2021, attack in Hollywood. Prosecutors said Jackson and two other alleged gang members had driven around looking for expensive French bulldogs to steal, then spotted, tailed and robbed Ryan Fischer as he walked Lady Gaga's dogs near Sunset Boulevard.

— Associated Press