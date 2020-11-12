Chadwick Boseman, 'First Cow' among Gotham Award nominees

Awards season, such as it is this year, got formally underway Thursday with the first notable film nominations yet announced in a pandemic-marred movie year.
The Gotham Awards, presented by the Independent Filmmaker Project, put forward five films, all directed by women, for best feature film, and a posthumous acting nod for Chadwick Boseman.
Kelly Reichardt's "First Cow" led all films in nominations for the 30th annual Gotham Awards with four nods, including best film, best screenplay, best actor for John Magaro and breakthrough actor for Orion Lee. The film, a Western fable about two aimless travelers in Oregon Territory of the 1820s, was released in theaters by A24 in early March, shortly before cinemas closed nationwide, and on video-on-demand in July.
The other nominees for best film are: Eliza Hittman's teenage abortion drama "Never Rarely Sometimes Always"; Chloe Zhao's "Nomadland," starring Frances McDormand as an itinerant widow living in her van; Kitty Green's "The Assistant," a Harvey Weinstein-inspired drama about a junior assistant to a movie mogul; and Natalie Erika James' horror thriller "Relic."
Boseman, who died in August at 43 from colon cancer, was nominated for his performance in the upcoming Netflix adaptation of August Wilson's 1982 play, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." Early buzz for the performance, Boseman's final one, has boosted the expectation that he will land a posthumous Academy Award nomination.
Another man charged in Sweetie Pie's murder-for-hire case: Federal prosecutors on Thursday announced another indictment tied to the 2016 killing of a man whose grandmother’s St. Louis-area soul food restaurant was the setting for the reality show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s.”
The slain man’s uncle, James Timothy Norman, of Jackson, Mississippi, and alleged co-conspirator Terica Ellis, of Memphis, Tennessee, had already been charged with murder for hire for their alleged role in a scheme that led to the shooting death of 20-year-old Andre Montgomery near a St. Louis park.
Prosecutors on Thursday said a grand jury has now indicted another alleged co-conspirator, 29-year-old Travell Anthony Hill, for conspiracy to commit murder for hire.
According to a news release announcing the indictment, the uncle set up a $5,000 cash payment for Hill two days after Montgomery's murder, and Hill was recorded that same day discussing Montgomery's killing and his payment.
Texas county drops suit against sheriff over filming patrols: County commissioners in Texas have decided to drop their lawsuit against the outgoing sheriff for inviting A&E Network's real-time police show "Live PD" to continue filming daily patrols even after the county ended the contract last year.
The county commission, whose formal name is the Williamson County Commissioners Court, voted unanimously to end the lawsuit it filed in May against Sheriff Robert Chody on Tuesday, the Austin American-Statesman reported.
At the advice of county lawyers and because Chody agreed to a cease-and-desist order that blocks him from signing with the show, the commissioners decided to drop the suit, Commissioner Terry Cook said.
Chody did not respond immediately to the newspaper's request for comment on Wednesday.
But Chody has said that he was disappointed with the commissioners' vote to cut ties with the show, and that the county has benefited from the show through recruitment, community engagement and transparency.
Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick and some defense attorneys had criticized the contract that gave Big Fish Entertainment, which produced "Live PD,'' the rights to all the video and allowed the company to destroy footage — potential evidence — within 30 days.
Chody, a Republican, ran for reelection but lost on Nov. 3 to Democrat Mike Gleason, who will become the county sheriff in January.
The reality show was canceled in June just days after the newspaper reported that the show filmed Javier Ambler's 2019 death while in custody. Ambler, a 40-year-old Black man, was pulled over for allegedly failing to dim his headlights to oncoming traffic.
A&E has said the footage never aired because of a policy against showing a fatality, and that it did not keep the video.
Body camera footage obtained by the newspaper shows deputies repeatedly using stun guns on Ambler, despite his pleas that he was sick and couldn't breathe.
In September, a grand jury indicted Chody on charges of destroying or concealing recordings "with intent to impair their ability as evidence in the investigation" into Ambler's death. Chody has since denied those allegations.
