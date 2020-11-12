Chadwick Boseman, 'First Cow' among Gotham Award nominees

At the advice of county lawyers and because Chody agreed to a cease-and-desist order that blocks him from signing with the show, the commissioners decided to drop the suit, Commissioner Terry Cook said.

Chody did not respond immediately to the newspaper's request for comment on Wednesday.

But Chody has said that he was disappointed with the commissioners' vote to cut ties with the show, and that the county has benefited from the show through recruitment, community engagement and transparency.

Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick and some defense attorneys had criticized the contract that gave Big Fish Entertainment, which produced "Live PD,'' the rights to all the video and allowed the company to destroy footage — potential evidence — within 30 days.

Chody, a Republican, ran for reelection but lost on Nov. 3 to Democrat Mike Gleason, who will become the county sheriff in January.

The reality show was canceled in June just days after the newspaper reported that the show filmed Javier Ambler's 2019 death while in custody. Ambler, a 40-year-old Black man, was pulled over for allegedly failing to dim his headlights to oncoming traffic.