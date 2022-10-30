 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BESTSELLERS

Bestselling books for the week that ended Oct. 22

  • 0

The bestselling books, according to Publishers Weekly, for the week that ended Oct. 22.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner)

3. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver Harper

4. “Long Shadows” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

5. “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

6. “Mad Honey” by Picoult/Boylan (Ballantine)

7. “The Christmas Spirit” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

8. “The Maze” by Nelson DeMille (Scribner)

9. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

People are also reading…

10. “Liberation Day” by George Saunders (Random House)

11. “Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)

12. “Righteous Prey” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

13. “The Last Chairlift” by John Irving (Simon & Schuster)

14. “If This Book Exists, You’re in the Wrong Universe” by Jason Pargin (St. Martin’s)

15. “The High Notes” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Beyond the Wand” by Tom Felton (Grand Central)

2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

3. “And There Was Light” by Jon Meacham (Random House)

4. “Feed These People” by Jen Hatmaker (Harvest)

5. “Madly, Deeply” by Alan Rickman (Holt)

6. “Bibi” by Benjamin Netanyahu (Threshold)

7. “Somebody Feed Phil the Book” by Phil Rosenthal (Simon Element)

8. “The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man” by Paul Newman (Knopf)

9. “Killing the Legends” by O’Reilly/Dugard (St. Martin’s Press)

10. “Confidence Man” by Maggie Haberman (Penguin Press)

11. “Waxing On” by Ralph Macchio (Dutton)

12. “The World of the End” by David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson)

13. “Guinness World Records 2023” – (Guinness World Records)

14. “Live Wire” by Kelly Ripa (Dey Street)

15. “Up Close and All In” by John Mack (Simon Element)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACK

1. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Vintage)

2. “Flying Angels” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

3. “The Dark Hours” by Michael Connelly (Grand Central)

4. “Rich Dad Poor Dad” by Robert T. Kiyoski (Plata)

5. “The Coast-to-Coast Murders” by Patterson/Barker (Grand Central Publishing)

6. “A Christmas Promise” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)

7. “Where the Crawdads Sing (media tie-in)” by Delia Owens (Putnam)

8. “Dear Santa” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

9. “Riding the Nightmare” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

10. “Christmas Eve Cowboy” by Palmer/Pearce/Fossen (Zebra)

11. “Midnight Shadows” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

12. “Married in Texas” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

13. “Imagine Us” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

14. “The Longest Ride” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

15. “After the Bite” by Lynsay Sands (Avon)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

2. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

3. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

4. “Maybe Now” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

5. “Things We Never Got Over” by Lucy Score (Bloom)

6. “Ejaculate Responsibly” by Gabrielle Stanley Blair (Workman)

7. “These Silent Woods” by Kimi Cunningham Grant (Minotaur)

8. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

9. “Love on the Brain” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

10. “Kaiju No. 8, Vol. 4” by Naoya Matsumoto (Viz)

11. “Fire & Blood (media tie-in)” by Martin/Wheatley (Bantam)

12. “Fostered” by Tori Hope Petersen (B&H)

13. “Twisted Love” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

14. “My Hero Academia, Vol. 32” by Kohei Horikoshi (Viz)

15. “A Court of Silver Flames” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Near-fatal ODs and love faxes to Julia Roberts: What Matthew Perry’s memoir reveals

Near-fatal ODs and love faxes to Julia Roberts: What Matthew Perry’s memoir reveals

“Hi, I’m Chandler. I make jokes when I’m uncomfortable.” “Until I was 25, I thought that the only response to ‘I love you’ was ‘Oh, crap!’” Whether you’re a Gen-Xer who grew up with the stars of NBC’s Emmy-winning series “Friends” after its 1994 debut or a Zoomer who discovered the show in the streaming era, you can probably guess at the source of these dark witticisms: Could it BE anyone ...

Philadelphia novelist Diane McKinney-Whetstone shows life after 60 is fun in ‘Our Gen’

Philadelphia novelist Diane McKinney-Whetstone shows life after 60 is fun in ‘Our Gen’

PHILADELPHIA — In "Our Gen," Diane McKinney-Whetstone’s latest novel, a group of friends have casual sex, keep secrets, and smoke a lot of weed. But they aren’t millennials, they live in an active 55+ community in townhomes with smart appliances. They laugh a lot and always have time for a good time. “When I started thinking about writing about the 55+ active community, I wanted to put all of ...

Reviews: 'The Passenger' and 'Stella Maris,' by Cormac McCarthy

Reviews: 'The Passenger' and 'Stella Maris,' by Cormac McCarthy

FICTION: Cormac McCarthy's electrifying twin novels are a tour de force in a singular career. "The Passenger" by Cormac McCarthy; Alfred A. Knopf (400 pages, $30) "Stella Maris" by Cormac McCarthy; Alfred A. Knopf (208 pages, $26; in stores Dec. 6) ——— For decades the concept of the multiverse — that our universe, born in the crucible of the Big Bang nearly 14 billion years ago, is just one ...

Matthew Perry apologizes for 'Keanu Reeves still walks among us' put-down in new book

Matthew Perry apologizes for 'Keanu Reeves still walks among us' put-down in new book

Could he be any more sorry? "Friends" star Matthew Perry has apologized for passages in his forthcoming memoir that put down fellow actor — and beloved internet boyfriend — Keanu Reeves, whom he says he's a big fan of. In his book "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," the 53-year-old actor goes into detail about his decadeslong drug and alcohol addiction and its repercussions. He also ...

Review: 'The Singularities,' by John Banville

Review: 'The Singularities,' by John Banville

FICTION: A bold, mind-bending novel in which a mystery man lodges with an idiosyncratic family. "The Singularities" by John Banville; Alfred A. Knopf (320 pages, $30) ——— John Banville's novels come and go, but not all of his characters depart with them. Some remain in limbo and then return with a new lease on life in a sequel or next installment in a series. In his latest novel, "The ...

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Oct. 15, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2022, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "Long Shadows" by David Baldacci (Grand Central) Last week: — 2. "Lore ...

‘The Cuban Sandwich’ savors the history of a favorite food and its culture

‘The Cuban Sandwich’ savors the history of a favorite food and its culture

"The Cuban Sandwich: A History in Layers" by Andrew T. Huse, Barbara C. Cruz and Jeff Houck; University Press of Florida (162 pages, $24.95) ——— TAMPA, Fla. — Lucky for me that La Segunda Bakery opened its St. Petersburg location near my house before “The Cuban Sandwich: A History in Layers” was published. Otherwise, reading the book would have sent me racing across the bay to Tampa, ravenous ...

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Ariana Grande reveals her blonde hair ahead of shooting 'Wicked'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News