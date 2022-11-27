 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BESTSELLERS

Bestselling books for the week that ended Nov. 20

The bestselling books, according to USA Today, for the week that ended Nov 20.

1. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

2. “It Starts With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

3. “Faith Still Moves Mountains” by Harris Faulkner (Broadside Books)

4. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

5. “A Light in the Flame” by Jennifer L. Armentrout (Blue Box Press)

6. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Diper Överlöde” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

7. “The Lost Metal” by Brandon Sanderson (Tor)

8. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

9. “So Help Me God” by Mike Pence (Simon & Schuster)

10. “Desert Star” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

11. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

12. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

13. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner)

14. “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing” by Matthew Perry (Flatiron Books)

15. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

16. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

17. “Go-To Dinners” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

18. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” by Dr. Seuss ( Random House)

19. “No Plan B” by Lee Child, Andrew Child (Delacorte)

20. “Going Rogue” by Janet Evanovich (Atria Books)

21. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Avery)

22. “November 9” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

23. “Smitten Kitchen Keepers” by Deb Perelman (Knopf)

24. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

25. “Triple Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

Related to this story

Most Popular

Don’t expect to relax at Lisa Unger’s ‘Secluded Cabin Sleeps Six’

Don’t expect to relax at Lisa Unger’s ‘Secluded Cabin Sleeps Six’

"Secluded Cabin Sleeps Six" by Lisa Unger; Park Row Books (400 pages, $27.99) ——— Opening a novel with Christmas dinner might make readers think they’re in for something cozy. Not in Lisa Unger’s hands. Unger, an internationally bestselling thriller author and resident of Pinellas County, knows just how to put us on the knife’s edge from the start. In the first paragraph of her 20th novel, ...

This North Texas author is shining a light on Desi authors from around the globe

This North Texas author is shining a light on Desi authors from around the globe

Jenny Bhatt was born in Gujarat, India, grew up in Bombay, and has lived and worked around the globe. But for the past several years, she has made her home in the Dallas area and established an international reputation as a writer, translator, literary critic, podcaster and instructor. “I knew I wanted to be a writer after I won a children’s short story contest in India at age 10,” Bhatt said ...

‘An Odd Cross to Bear’: The choices Ruth Bell Graham made as Billy Graham’s wife

‘An Odd Cross to Bear’: The choices Ruth Bell Graham made as Billy Graham’s wife

She believed in the death penalty and said that in countries where they have it, “I feel safer walking down the street.” Yet in 1978, Ruth Bell Graham befriended North Carolina’s death row inmate Velma Barfield, convicted of murdering seven people, including her own mother. And while there was no question about her devotion to her evangelist husband Billy Graham, Ruth lived much of her life ...

