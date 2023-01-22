Bestselling books for the week that ended Jan. 14

NONFICTION: In his third memoir, Henry Marsh moves from being a doctor to becoming a patient. It's a difficult transition. "And Finally" by Henry Marsh; St. Martin's Press (240 pages, $27.99) ——— When neurosurgeon Henry Marsh's third memoir opens, he has volunteered to take part in a study that requires a scan of his brain. "It seemed a bit of a joke at the time," he writes in "And Finally." ...