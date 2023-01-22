 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BESTSELLERS

Bestselling books for the week that ended Jan. 14

  • 0

The bestselling books, according to Publishers Weekly, for the week that ended Jan. 14.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The House of Wolves” by Patterson/Lupica (Little, Brown)

2. “Hell Bent” by Leigh Bardugo (Flatiron)

3. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

4. “The House in the Pines” by Ana Reyes (Dutton)

5. “Tomorrow, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

6. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

7. “Without a Trace” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

8. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

9. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner)

10. “Just the Nicest Couple” by Mary Kubica (Park Row)

11. “Mad Honey” by Picoult/Boylan (Ballantine)

12. “Verity” by Colleen hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

13. “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

14. “Desert Star” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

15. “Triple Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Spare” by Prince Harry (Random House)

2. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

3. “One: Simple One-Pan Wonders” by Jamie Oliver (Flatiron)

4. “The Good Life” by Waldinger/Schultz (Simon & Schuster)

5. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

6. “The Galveston Diet” by Mary Claire Haver (Rodale)

7. “The Nazi Conspiracy” by Meltzer/Mensch (Flatiron)

8. “Good Boundaries and Goodbyes” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

9. “Faith Still Moves Mountains” by Harris Faulkner (Broadside)

10. “Go-to Dinners” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

11. “An Immense World” by Ed Yong (Random House)

12. “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing” by Matthew Perry (Flatiron)

13. “The elven Cookbook” by Robert Tuesley Anderson (Thunder Bay)

14. “Fast Like a Girl” by Mindy Pelz (Hay House)

15. “Lighter” by Yung Pueblo (Harmony)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACK

1. “Rich Dad Poor Dad” by Robert T. Kiyosake (Plata)

2. “High Stakes” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

3. “Desperation in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)

4. “The Mysterious Amish Nanny” by Patrice Lewis (Love Inspired)

5. “Preacher’s Purge” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

6. “A Gambling Man” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “Smoke Screen” by Sandra Brown (Pocket)

8. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Vintage)

9. “Steal” by Patterson/Roughan (Grand Central Publishing)

10. “Navy Grooms” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

11. “Invisible” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

12. “A Face to Die For” by Iris Johansen (Grand Central Publishing)

13. “Secret Getaway” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

14. “A Slow Fire Burning” by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

15. “Bad Days for Bad Men” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

2. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

3. “Things We Never Got Over” by Lucy Score (Bloom)

4. “Kaiju No. 8, Vol. 5” by Naoya Matsumoto (Viz)

5. “The Maid” by Nita Prose (Ballantine)

6. “Loathe to Love You” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

7. “Twisted Love” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

8. “Hour Game” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

9. “Maybe Now” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

10. “Spare” (large-print ed.) by Prince Harry (Random House)

11. “Spare” (Spanish ed.) by Prince Harry (Plaza & Janes)

12. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

13. “You Just Need to Lose Weight” by Aubrey Gordon (Beacon)

14. “The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden (Grand Central Publishing)

15. “A Court of Silver Flames” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

