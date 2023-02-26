Bestselling books, according to Publishers Weekly, for the week that ended Feb. 18.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)
2. “Tomorrow, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)
3. “Someone Else’s Shoes” by Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman)
4. “Encore in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)
5. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
6. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)
7. “The House in the Pines” by Ana Reyes (Dutton)
8. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner)
9. “The House of Wolves” by Patterson/Lupica (Little, Brown)
10. “Mad Honey” by Picoult/Boylan (Ballantine)
11. “The Last Orphan” by Gregg Hurwitz (Minotaur)
12. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco)
13. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)
14. “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)
15. “3 Days to Live” by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Spare” by Prince Harry (Random House)
2. “8 Rules of Love” by Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster)
3. “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)
4. “The Lives We Actually Have” by Bowler/Richie (Convergent)
5. “Rise of the Fourth Reich” by Deace’Horowitz (Post Hill)
6. “Walk the Blue Line” by Patterson/Eversmann (Little, Brown)
7. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama (Crown)
8. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
9. “The Power to Change” by Craig Groeschel (Zondervan)
10. “Never Give an Inch” by Mike Pompeo (Broadside)
15. “Unscripted” by Stewart/Adams (Penguin Press)
MASS MARKET PAPERBACK
1. “Rich Dad Poor Dad” by Robert T. Kiyosake (Plata)
2. “Beautiful” by Danielle Steel (Dell)
3. “The Red Book” by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)
4. “Absolute Fear” by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)
5. “When Justice Rides” by B.J. Daniels (HQN)