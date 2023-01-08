 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BESTSELLERS

Bestselling books for the week that ended Dec. 31

The bestselling books, according to Publishers Weekly, for the week that ended Dec. 31.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

2. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

3. “Babel” by R. F Kuang (Harper Voyager)

4. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner)

5. “Mad Honey” by Picoult/Boylan (Ballantine)

6. “Berserk Deluxe, Vol. 22” by Kentaro Miura (Dark Horse Manga)

7. “Tomorrow, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

8. “Verity” by Colleen hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

9. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

10. “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

11. “Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)

12. “Desert Star” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

13. “A World of Curiosities” by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

14. “Triple Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

15. “Alone with You in the Ether” by Olivie Blake (Tor)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

3. “Financial Feminist” by Tori Dunlap (Dey Street)

4. “Go-to Dinners” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

5. “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing” by Matthew Perry (Flatiron)

6. “Faith Still Moves Mountains” by Harris Faulkner (Broadside)

7. “And There Was Light” by Jon Meacham (Random House)

8. “The Noom Mindset” (Simon Element)

9. “Dr. Kellyann’s Bone Broth Breakthrough” by Kellyann Petrucci (Rodale)

10. “Fast Like a Girl” by Mindy Pelz (Hay House)

11. “Lighter” by Yung Pueblo (Harmony)

12. “The Simply Happy Cookbook” by Doocy/Doocy (William Morrow)

13. “Good Boundaries and Goodbyes” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

14. “Beyond the Wand” by Tom Felton (Grand Central Publishing)

15. “Surrender” by Bono (Knopf)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACK

1. “Lady Whistledown Strikes Back” by Julia Quinn et al. (Avon)

2. “Desperation in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)

3. “Rich Dad Poor Dad” by Robert T. Kiyosake (Plata)

4. “Wilderness Hunt” by Lisa Phillips (Love Inspired Suspense)

5. “The Mysterious Amish Nanny” by Patrice Lewis (Love Inspired)

6. “High Stakes” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

7. “Her Forgotten Life” by Maggie K. Black (Love Inspired Suspense)

8. “A Gambling Man” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

9. “Preacher’s Purge” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

10. “Her Unlikely Amish Protector” by Jocelyn McClay (Love Inspired)

11. “Lawman to the Core” by Delores Fossen (Harlequin Intrigue)

12. “Retribution at the Ranch” by Lenora Worth (Love Inspired Suspense)

13. “Framing the Marshal” by Sharee Stover (Love Inspired Suspense)

14. “Texas Smoke Screen” by Jessica R. Patch (Love Inspired Suspense)

15. “Mountain Terror” by Cindi Myers (Harlequin Intrigue)



TRADE PAPERBACKS



1. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

2. “The January 6 Report” (Harper)

3. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

4. “The January 6th Report” (Celadon)

5. “Things We Never Got Over” by Lucy Score (Bloom)

6. “Twisted Love” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

7. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 18” by Gege Akutami (Viz)

8. “Twisted Games” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

9. “A Court of Silver Flames” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

10. “Maybe Now” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

11. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

12. “The January 6 Report” (Twelve)

13. “Never Finished” by David Goggins (Lioncrest)

14. “Queen of Myth and Monsters” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom)

15. “Love on the Brain” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

Even still, Roger Deakins has a zeal for photography

Even still, Roger Deakins has a zeal for photography

LOS ANGELES — What does one of the world's most sought-after cinematographers do to relax when he's not scouting, planning or shooting a movie? He takes still photographs, of course. "It's just me and my camera. I'm not under stress, under pressure of a schedule or anything," says two-time Oscar winner and 15-time nominee Roger Deakins. "It's my excuse to be out there just observing the world. ...

Books to look forward to in 2023

Books to look forward to in 2023

Making a January list of "books to look forward to" is a hopeless task; there will be hundreds and hundreds of books out in the new year, each of them potentially thrilling to somebody. But here's a representative list of just a few that caught my eye. Here's hoping all of us find plenty of good reading in 2023! "Age of Vice" by Deepti Kapoor (Riverhead Books, Jan. 3). A ton of buzz surrounds ...

