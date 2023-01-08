Bestselling books for the week that ended Dec. 31

LOS ANGELES — What does one of the world's most sought-after cinematographers do to relax when he's not scouting, planning or shooting a movie? He takes still photographs, of course. "It's just me and my camera. I'm not under stress, under pressure of a schedule or anything," says two-time Oscar winner and 15-time nominee Roger Deakins. "It's my excuse to be out there just observing the world. ...