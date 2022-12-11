 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BESTSELLERS

Bestselling books for the week that ended Dec. 3

The bestselling books, according to Publishers Weekly, for the week that ended Dec. 3.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “A World of Curiosities” by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

2. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

3. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner)

4. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

5. “Triple Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

6. “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

7. “Desert Star” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

8. “The Choice” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

9. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

10. “Mad Honey” by Picoult/Boylan (Ballantine)

11. “No Plan B” by Child/Child (Delacorte)

12. “The Whittiers” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

13. “Going Rogue” by Janet Evanovich (Atria)

14. “Long Shadows” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

15. “A Christmas Memory” by Richard Paul Evans (Gallery)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

2. “Faith Still Moves Mountains” by Harris Faulkner (Broadside)

3. “The Simply Happy Cookbook” by Doocy/Doocy (William Morrow Cookbooks)

4. “Go-To Dinners” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

5. “Friends, Lovers, and The Big Terrible Thing” by Matthew Perry (Flatiron)

6. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

7. “Guinness World Records 2023” – (Guinness World Records)

8. “So Help Me God” by Mike Pence (Simon & Schuster)

9. “And There Was Light” by Jon Meacham (Random House)

10. “Surrender” by Bono (Knopf)

11. “The Stories We Tell” by Joanna Gaines (Harper Select)

12. “The Revolutionary” by Stacy Schiff (Little, Brown)

13. “Radio’s Greatest of All Time” by Rush Limbaugh (Threshold)

14. “The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Book” by Jerry Seinfeld (Simon & Schuster)

15. “Good Boundaries and Goodbyes” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACK

1. “Rich Dad Poor Dad” by Robert T. Kiyoski (Plata)

2. “Invisible” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

3. “Leopard’s Scar” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

4. “Christmas K-9 Unit Heroes” by Worth/Lee (Love Inspired Suspense)

5. “Cruel Winter of the Mountain Man” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

6. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Vintage)

7. “An Amish Christmas Wish” by Leigh Bale (Love Inspired)

8. “Christmas Ransom” by B.J. Daniels (Harlequin Intrigue)

9. “Christmas on His Doorstep” by Patricia Davids (Love Inspired)

10. “Bad Days for Bad Men” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

11. “Wyoming Homecoming” by Diana Palmer (HQN)

12. “Christmas Baby Rescue” by Jordyn Redwood (Love Inspired Suspense)

13. Settling His Hash” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

14. “The Reluctant Countess” by Eloisa James (Avon)

15. “Hunted in Alaska” by Jill Elizabeth Nelson (Love Inspired Suspense)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

2. “Interesting Facts for Curious Minds” by Jordan Moore (Red Panda)

3. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

4. “Maybe Now” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

5. “Things We Never Got Over” by Lucy Score (Bloom)

6. “The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac” (Old Farmer’s Almanac)

7. “Twisted Love” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

8. “The Perfect Assassin” by Patterson/Sitts (Grand Central Publishing)

9. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

10. “A Court of Silver Flames” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

11. “Twisted Games” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

12. “Every Summer After” by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

13. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir (Ballantine)

14. “The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden (Grand Central Publishing)

15. “The Ultimate Serial Killer Trivia Book” by Jack Rosewood (LAK)

