Best-selling books for week that ended Sept. 25
BESTSELLERS

Best-selling books for week that ended Sept. 25

The best-selling books, according to Publishers Weekly, for the week that ended Sept. 25.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty (Henry Holt and Co.)

2. “The Jailhouse Lawyer” by Patterson/Allen (Little, Brown)

3. “Bewilderment” by Richard Powers (W.W. Norton)

4. “Harlem Shuffle” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)

5. “Vince Flynn: Enemy at the Gates” by Kyle Mills (Atria/Bestler)

6. “Under the Whispering Door” by T.J. Klune (Tor)

7. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King ( Scribner)

8. “Beautiful World, Where Are You” by Sally Rooney (FSG)

9. “Daughter of the Morning Star” by Craig Johnson (Viking)

10. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

11. “Forgotten in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)

12. “A Slow Fire Burning” by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

13. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

14. “The Noise” by Patterson/Barker (Little, Brown)

15. “The Madness of Crowds” by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Peril” by Woodward/Costa (Simon & Schuster)

2. “Vanderbilt” by Cooper/Howe (Harper)

3. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

4. “Crazy Faith” by Michael Todd (WaterBrook Press)

5. “Yours Cruelly, Elvira” by Cassandra Peterson (Hachette)

6. “D&D: The Wild Beyond the Witchlight” (Wizards of the Coast)

7. “Women, Food and Hormones” by Sara Gottfried (Mariner)

8. “Uncontrolled Spread” by Scott Gottlieb (Harper)

9. “Guinness World Records 2022” (Guiness World Records)

10. “Take Back Your Time” by Christy Wright (Ramsey)

11. “You Got Anything Stronger?” by Gabrielle Union (Dey Street)

12. “The Truth About Covid-19” by Joseph Mercola (Chelsea Green)

13. “The Long Game” by Dorie Clark (Harvard Business Review)

14. “How to Save a Life” by Lynette Rice (St. Martin’s Press)

15. “An Unapologetic Cookbook” by Joshua Weissman (Alpha)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “A Country Affair” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

2. “Walk the Wire” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

3. “Hidden” by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

4. “Texas Outlaw” by Patterson/Bourelle (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “Keeping Secrets” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

6. “Royal” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

7. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Dell)

8. “Marauder” by Cussler/Morrison (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

9. “Blindside” by Patterson/Born (Grand Central Publishing)

10. “Maple Leaf Harvest” by Catherine Anderson (Berkley)

11. “Faithless in Death” by J.D. Robb ( St. Martin’s Press)

12. “You Betrayed Me” by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

13. “The Courtship of Carol Sommars” by Debbie Macomber (Harlequin)

14. “Woodrose Mountain” by RaeAnne Thayne (HQN)

15. “Vince Flynn: Total Power” by Kyle Mills (Pocket)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s sons)

2. “Deadly Cross” by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

3. “The Complete Autumn and Winter Cookbook” (America’s Test Kitchen)

4. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

6. “The Book of Two Ways” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

7. “The Dressmakers of Auschwitz” by Lucy Adlington (Harper)

8. “My Hero Academia, Vol. 29” by Kohei Horikoshi (Viz)

9. “The Sisters of Auschwitz” by Roxane van Iperan (Harper)

10. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

11. “The Legacy” by Elle Kennedy (Bloom)

12. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

13. “Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro, Vol. 8” by Nanashi (Vertical)

14. “2022 Large Scale Road Atlas” (Rand McNally)

15. “The Way of the Househusband, Vol. 6” by Kousuke Oono (Viz)

