Best-selling books for week that ended Oct. 9
BESTSELLERS

Best-selling books for week that ended Oct. 9

The best-selling books, according to Publishers Weekly, for the week that ended Oct. 9.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)

2. “The Wish” by Nicholas sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

3. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

4. “Crossroads” by Jonathan Franzen (FSG)

5. “The Butler” by Canielle Steel (Delacorte)

6. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty (Henry Holt and Co.)

7. “The Jailhouse Lawyer” by Patterson/Allen (Little, Brown)

8. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King ( Scribner)

9. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

10. “Harlem Shuffle” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)

11. “Three Sisters” by Heather Morris (St. Martin’s Press)

12. “Vince Flynn: Enemy at the Gates” by Kyle Mills (Atria/Bestler)

13. “Bewilderment” by Richard Powers (W.W. Norton)

14. “The Santa Suit” by Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin’s Press)

15. “Foul Play” by Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Storyteller” by Dave Grohl (Dey Street)

2. “Peril” by Woodward/Costa (Simon & Schuster)

3. “I’ll Take Your Questions Now” by Stephanie Grisham (Harper)

4. “Taste” by Stanley Tucci (Gallery)

5. “Where Do We Go From Here?” by David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson)

6. “Feeding the Soul” by Tabitha Brown (William Morrow)

7. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

8. “Jesus Listens” by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)

9. “Vanderbilt” by Cooper/Howe (Harper)

10. “The Dying Citizen” by Victor Davis Hanson (Basic)

11. “A Carnival of Snackery” by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)

12. “Play Nice But Win” by Michael Dell (Portfolio)

13. “There Is Nothing For You Here” by Fiona Hill (Mariner)

14. “Guinness World Records 2022” (Guiness World Records)

15. “The Human Element” by Nordgren/Schonthal (Wiley)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “When All Hell Broke Loose” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

2. “Missing and Endangered” by J.A. Jance (William Morrow)

3. “Before She Disappeared” by Lisa Gardner (Dutton)

4. “The Perfect Christmas” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

5. “The 19th Christmas” by Patterson/Paetro (Grand Central Publishing)

6. “Mile High with a Vampire” by Lynsay Sands (Avon)

7. “Lightning Game” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

8. “Santa’s Sweetheart” by Janet Daily (Zebra)

9. “Hush-Hush” by Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

10. “Arctic Witness” by Heather Woodhaven (Love Inspired Suspense)

11. “Jingle All the Way” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

12. “A Country Affair” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

13. “A Forever Kind of Love” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

14. “Walk the Wire” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

15. “The Unknown” by Heather Graham (Mira)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 7’ by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Viz)

2. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 12” by Gege Akutami (Viz)

3. “2 Sisters Detective Agency” by Patterson/Fox (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku 5” by Fujita (Kodansha)

5. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

6. “The Love Hypotheses” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

7. “A Gambling Man” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

8. “Spy X Family, Vol. 6” by Tatsuya Endo (Viz)

9. “One-Punch Man, Vol. 23” by One/Murata (Viz)

10. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

11. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

12. “The Once and Future Witches” by Alix E. Harrow (Redhook)

13. “Christmas in Alaska” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

14. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell (Back Bay)

15. “The Awakening” by Nora Roberts (Griffin)

