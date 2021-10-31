Best-selling books for week that ended Oct. 23

The best-selling books, according to Publishers Weekly, for the week that ended Oct. 23.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
2. “The Wish” by Nicholas sparks (Grand Central Publishing)
3. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)
4. “State of Terror” by Clinton/Penny (Simon & Schuster/St. Martin’s Press)
5. “Dear Santa” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)
2. “To Rescue the Republic” by Bret Baier (Custom House)
3. “The Storyteller” by Dave Grohl (Dey Street)
4. “Midnight in Washington” by Adam Schiff (Random House)
5. “Peril” by Woodward/Costa (Simon & Schuster)
MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS
1. “The 19th Christmas” by Patterson/Paetro (Grand Central Publishing)
2. “The Perfect Christmas” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)
3. “Before She Disappeared” by Lisa Gardner (Dutton)
4. “Missing and Endangered” by J.A. Jance (William Morrow)
5. “When All Hell Broke Loose” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)
15. “The Unknown” by Heather Graham (Mira)
TRADE PAPERBACKS
1. “Attack on Titan 34” by Hajime Isayama (Kodansha)
2. “Adult Bible Study Student Winter 2021-22” (Cokesbury)
3. “2 Sisters Detective Agency” by Patterson/Fox (Grand Central Publishing)
4. “The Love Hypotheses” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)
5. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
15. “Burn After Writing” (pink) by Sharon Jones (TarcherPerigree)