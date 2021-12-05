 Skip to main content
Best-selling books for week that ended Nov. 27
BESTSELLERS

Best-selling books for week that ended Nov. 27

The best-selling books, according to Publishers Weekly, for the week that ended Nov. 27.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone” by Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte)

2. “The Becoming” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

3. “Fear No Evil” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

4. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

5. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

6. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom (Harper)

7. “The Christmas Promise” by Richard Paul Evans (Gallery)

8. “Flying Angels” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

9. “Mercy” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

10. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)

11. “The Dark Hours” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

12. “State of Terror” by Clinton/Penny (S&S and St. Martin’s Press)

13. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King ( Scribner)

14. “Game On” by Janet Evanovich (Atria)

15. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Real Anthony Fauci” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Skyhorse)

2. “The 1619 Project” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)

3. “All American Christmas” by Campos-Duffy/Duffy (Broadside)

4. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)

5. “Will” by Will Smith (Penguin Press)

6. “Guinness World Records 2022” (Guinness World Records)

7. “The Storyteller” by Dave Grohl (Dey Street)

8. “God Bless This Mess” by Hannah Brown (Harper)

9. “The Lyrics” by Paul McCartney (Liveright)

10. “The President and the Freedom Fighter” by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)

11. “Jesus Listens” by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)

12. “Get Untamed: The Journal” by Glennon Doyle (Clarkson Potter)

13. “Taste” by Stanley Tucci (Gallery)

14. “These Precious Days” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

15. “Welcome to Dunder Mifflin” by Baumgartner/Silverman (Custom House)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “All That Glitters” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

2. “The Perfect Christmas” by Patterson/Paetro (Grand Central Publishing)

3. “The 19th Christmas” by Patterson/Paetro (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “Fortune and Glory” by Janet Evanovich (Pocket)

5. “Tom Clancy: Shadow of the Dragon” by Marc Cameron (Berkley)

6. “Jingle All the Way” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

7. “The Law of Innocence” by Michael Connelly (Grand Central Publishing)

8. “The Silent Wife” by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow)

9. “Christmas at Holiday House” by Raeanne Thayne (HQN)

10. “The Brightest Star” by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

11. “Murder of Innocence” by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

12. “The Eye of the World” (TV tie-in) by Robert Jordan (Tor)

13. “A Virgin River Christmas” by Robyn Carr (Mira)

14. “A Forever Kind of Love” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

15. “Autumn Nights” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “The Love Hypothesis” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delio Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

3. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

4. “The House of Gucci” (movie tie-in) by Sara Gay Forden (Custom House)

5. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

6. “Jujutsu Kaisen O” by Gege Akutami (Viz)

7. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

8. “Attack on Titan 34” by Hajime Isayama (Kodansha)

9. “Lore Olympus, Vol 1” by Rachel Smythe (Del Rey)

10. “Three Women Disappear” by Patterson/Serafin (Grand Central Publishing)

11. “My Hero Academia: Ultra Analysis” by Kohei Horikoshi (Viz)

12. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 3” by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Viz)

13. “The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022” (Old Farmer’s Almanac)

14. “The Searcher” by Tana French (Penguin)

15. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 2” by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Viz)

