Best-selling books for week that ended Nov 13
Best-selling books for week that ended Nov 13

The best-selling books, according to Publishers Weekly, for the week that ended Nov. 13. An updated list for the week that ended Nov. 20 was not available.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom (Harper)

2. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

3. “The Dark Hours” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

4. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “Never” by Ken Follett (Viking)

6. “Better Off Dead” by Child/Child (Delacorte)

7. “Game On” by Janet Evanovich (Atria)

8. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)

9. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King ( Scribner)

10. “Final Spin ” by Jocko Willink (St. Martin’s Press)

11. “The Sentence” by Louise Erdrich (Harper)HARDCOVER NONFICTION 1. “Half Homemade, Fully Delicious” by David Venable (Ballantine)

2. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)

3. “The President and the Freedom Fighter” by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)

4. “The Dawn of Everything” by David Graeber (FSG)

5. “The Storyteller” by Dave Grohl (Dey Street)

6. “Guinness World Records 2022” (Guinness World Records)

7. “Jesus Listens” by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)

8. “From Paycheck to Purpose” by Ken Coleman (Ramsey)

9. “The Lyrics” by Paul McCartney (Liveright)

10. “Immune” by Philipp Dettmer (Random House)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “All That Glitters” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

2. “Tom Clancy: Shadow of the Dragon” by Marc Cameron (Berkley)

3. “Fortune and Glory” by Janet Evanovich (Pocket)

4. “The Perfect Christmas” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

5. “The Law of Innocence” by Michael Connelly (Grand Central Publishing)

6. “The Silent Wife” by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow)

7. “A Death Valley Christmas” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

8. “The 19th Christmas” by Patterson/Paetro (Grand Central Publishing)

9. “Jingle All the Way” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

10. “Christmas at Holiday House” by Raeanne Thayne (HQN)

11. “Murder of Innocence” by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

12. “Autumn Nights” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

13. “Serpentine” by Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine)

14. “The Brightest Star” by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

15. “A Virgin River Christmas” by Robyn Carr (Mira)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “Demon Slayer” (complete box set) by Koyoharu Gotouge (Viz)

2. “The Love Hypothesis” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

3. “Disney Villains Tarot Deck and Guidebook” by Minerva Siegel (Insight)

4. “The Babylon Bee Guide to Wokeness” by Babylon Bee (Salem)

5. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delio Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

6. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

7. “Lore Olympus, Vol 1” by Rachel Smythe (Del Rey)

8. “2 Sisters Detective Agency” by Patterson/Fox (Grand Central Publishing)

9. “Attack on Titan 34” by Hajime Isayama (Kodansha)

10. “The Searcher” by Tana French (Penguin)

11. “My Hero Academia: Ultra Analysis” by Kohei Horikoshi (Viz)

12. “Dune” (movie tie-in) by Frank Herbert (Ace)

13. “Three Women Disappear” by Patterson/Serafin (Grand Central Publishing)

14. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

15. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

