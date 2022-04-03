 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BESTSELLERS

Best-selling books for week that ended March 26

  • 0

The best-selling books, according to Publishers Weekly, for the week that ended March 26.

HARDCOVER FICTION1. “Run, Rose, Run” by Parton/Patterson (Little, Brown)

2. “The Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich (Atria)

3. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

4. “The Match” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “Shadows Reel” by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

6. “French Braid” by Anne Tyler (Knopf)

7. “A Sunlit Weapon” by Jacqueline Winspear (Harper)

8. “A Safe House” by Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

9. “One Italian Summer” by Rebecca Serle (Atria)

10. “High Stakes” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

11. “The Lightning Rod” by Brad Meltzer (William Morrow)

12. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

13. “House of Sky and Breath” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

14. “The Club” by Ellery Lloyd (Harper)

15. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION1. “The Great Reset” by Glenn Beck (Forefront)

2. “Life Force” by Tony Robbins et al. (Simon & Schuster)

3. “You, Happier” by Daniel G. Amen (Tyndale Refresh)

4. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brene Brown (Random House)

5. “Laptop from Hell” by Miranda Devine (Post Hill)

6. “One Damn Thing After Another” by William P. Barr (William Morrow)

7. “The Whole Body Reset” by Stephen Perrine (Simon & Schuster)

8. “CEO Excellence” by Dewar/Keller/Malhotra (Scribner)

9. “The Wok” by J. Kenji Lopez-Alt (Norton)

10. “I’ll Start Again Monday” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

11. “Red-Handed” by Peter Schweizer (Harper)

12. “Against All Odds” by Alex Kershaw (Dutton Caliber)

13. “Find Your People” by Jennie Allen (WaterBrook)

14. “Illogical” by Emmanuel Acho (Flatiron/Oprah)

15. “The 1619 Project” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS1. “Sooley” by John Grisham (Anchor)

2. “Finding Ashley” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

3. “Afraid” by Jackson/Ivy/Childs (Zebra)

4. “Daylight” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “Fast Ice” by Cussler/Brown (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

6. “A Wish upon a Dress” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)—

7. “Book of Dreams” by Nora Roberts ( Silhouette)

8. “Springtime Sunshine” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

9. “Sunrise on Half Moon Bay” by Robyn Carr (Mira)

10. “Highland Wolf” by Lynsay Sands (Avon)

11. “The 20th Victim” by Patterson/Paetro (Grand Central Publishing)

12. “Secrets by Nightfall” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

13. “The Violent Storm” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

14. “Before Buckhorn” by B.J. Daniels (HQN)

15. “The Palm Beach Murders” by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

TRADE PAPERBACKS1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

2. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

3. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

4. “The Love Hypothesis” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

5. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

6. “21st Birthday” by Patterson/Paetro (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

8. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba...” by Ryoji Hirano (Viz)

9. “My Hero Academia, Vol. 30” by Kohei Horikoshi (Viz)

10. “The Spanish Love Deception” by Elena Armas (Atria)

11. “The Lost Apothecary” by Sarah Penner (Park Row)

12. “The Paris Library” by Janet Skeslien Charles (Atria)

13. “Steal” by Patterson/Roughan (Grand Central Publishing)

14. “Woman on Fire” by Lisa Barr (Harper)

15. “Hostage” by Clare Mackintosh (Sourcebooks Landmark)

