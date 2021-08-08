Best-selling books for week that ended July 31

Hilary Mantel turned to James Plunkett’s “Strumpet City” this summer. I am not entirely sure how it got to be August so quickly. It can't just be me who feels like New Year's was only a few weeks ago and we have yet to celebrate Easter. I know that by the end of this month the grass and leaves will begin to turn yellow(er). The evening light will start to fade. The State Fair will stuff us ...