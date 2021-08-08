 Skip to main content
Best-selling books for week that ended July 31
BESTSELLERS

Best-selling books for week that ended July 31

The best-selling books, according to Publishers Weekly, for the week that ended July 31.

HARDCOVER FICTION1. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

2. “Black Ice” by Brad Thor (Atria)

3. “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead)

4. “The Cellist” by Daniel Silva (Harper)

5. “Not a Happy Family” by Shari Lapena (Viking/Dorman)

6. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

7. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

8. “The President’s Daughter” by Clinton/Patterson (Little, Brown and Knopf)

9. “Nine Lives” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

10. “It’s Better This Way” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

11. “Golden Girl” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

12. “Sooley” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

13. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

14. “The Maidens” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

15. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir (Ballantine)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION1. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

2. “The Authoritarian Moment” by Ben Shapiro (Broadside)

3. “I Alone Can Fix It” by Leonnig/Rucker (Penguin Press)

4. “How I Saved the World” by Jesse Watters (Broadside)

5. “Nadiya Bakes” by Nadiya Hussain (Clarkson Potter)

6. “Frankly, We Did Win This Election” by Michael C. Bender (Twelve)

7. “Landslide” by Michael Wolff (Henry Holt and Co.)

8. “What Happened to You?” by Winfrey/Perry (Flatiron/Oprah)

9. “Killing the Mob” by O’Reilly/Dugard (St. Martin’s Press)

10. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

11. “This is Your Mind on Plants” by Michael Pollan (Penguin Press)

12. “Rainbow in the Dark” by Ronnie James Dio (Permuted Press)

13. “Think Again” by Adam Grant (Viking)

14. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

15. “How to Do the Work” by Nicole Lepera (Harper Wave)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS1. “Faithless in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)

2. “Devil in Disguise” by Lisa Kleypas (Avon)

3. “Claimed” by J.R. Ward (Pocket)

4. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Dell)

5. “Royal” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

6. “Hunter’s Moon” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

7. “You Betrayed Me” by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

8. “Tracking Stolen Secrets” by Laura Scott (Love Inspired Suspense)

9. “Blindside” by Patterson/Born (Grand Central Publishing)

10. “Dark Melody” by Christine Feehan (Avon)

11. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” by Quentin Tarantino (Harper Perennial)

12. “Fair Warning” by Michael Connelly (Grand Central Publishing)

13. “Deadlock” by Catherine Coulter (Pocket)

14. “The Institute” by Stephen King (Pocket)

15. “The Forbidden” by Heather Graham (Mira)

TRADE PAPERBACKS1. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (Putnam)

3. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

4. “The Shadow” by Patterson/Sitts (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman (Washington Square)

6. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 1” by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Viz)

7. “Adult Coloring Book: Glorious Dicks” by Cindy Elhoudini (Expression Art Supplies)

8. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Bantam)

9. “2022 Large Scale Atlas” (Rand Mcnally)

10. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King (Scribner)

11. “Avatar: The Last Airbender: Suki, Alone” by Hicks/Wartman/Matera (Dark Horse)

12. “Burn After Writing (pink)” by Sharon jones (TarcherPerigree)

13. “The Exiles” by Christina Baker Kline (Custom House)

14. “Daylight” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

15. “Virgin River” (TV tie-in) by Robyn Carr (Mira)

