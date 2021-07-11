 Skip to main content
Best-selling books for week that ended July 3
Best-selling books for week that ended July 3

The best-selling books, according to Publishers Weekly, for the week that ended July 3.

HARDCOVER FICTION1. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

2. “The President’s Daughter” by Clinton/Patterson (Little, Brown and Knopf)

3. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

4. “Star Wars: The High Republic: The Rising Storm” by Cavan Scott (Del Rey)

5. “Golden Girl” by Elin Hilderbrand Little, Brown

6. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

7. “Survive the Night” by Riley Sager (Dutton)

8. “The Maidens” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

9. “Sooley” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

10. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

11. “The Personal Librarian” by Benedict/Murray (Berkley)

12. “The Other Black Girl” by Zakiya Dalila Harris (Atria)

13. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir (Ballantine)

14. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue” by V.E. Schwab (Tor)

15. “Tom Clancy: Target Acquired” by Don Bentley (Putnam)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION1. “Killing the Mob” by O’Reilly/Dugard (St. Martin’s)

2. “Nightmare Scenario” by Abutaleb/Paletta (Harper)

3. “Reborn in the USA” by Roger Bennett (Dey Street)

4. “Speechless” by Michael Knowles (Regnery)

5. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

6. “The Bomber Mafia” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

7. “Willie Nelson’s Letters to America” by Willie Nelson (Harper Horizon)

8. “What Happened to You?” by Perry/Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah)

9. “Chasing Failure” by Ryan Leak (Thomas Nelson)

10. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

11. “The Women of the Bible Speak” by Shannon Bream (Broadside)

12. “The Anthropocene Reviewed (signed ed.)” by John Green (Dutton)

13. “Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)

14. “Kingdom Hearts Ultimania” by Square Enix (Dark Horse)

15. “How the Word Is Passed” by Clint Smith (Little, Brown)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS1. “Once upon a Time in Hollywood” by Quentin Tarantino (Harper Perennial)

2. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Dell)

3. “Someone to Cherish” by Mary Balogh (Berkley)

4. “Daddy’s Girls” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

5. “When I Found You” by Brenda Novak (Mira)

6. “Undercover Mission” by Sharon Dunn (Love Inspired Suspense)

7. “The Intruders” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

8. “The Devil You Know” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

9. “The Boy from the Woods” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central)

10. “The Heartbreaker of Echo Pass” by Maisey Yates (HQN)

11. “Cajun Justice” by Patterson/Axum (Grand Central)

12. “K-9 Hideout” by Elizabeth Heiter (Harlequin Intrigue)

13. “The Institute” by Stephen King (Pocket )

14. “NYPD Red 6” by Patterson/Karp (Grand Central)

15. “The Gossip” by Nancy Bush (Zebra)

TRADE PAPERBACKS1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (Putnam)

2. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

3. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

4. “Freed” by E.L. James (Bloom)

5. “Daylight” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

6. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Bantam)

7. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King (Scribner)

8. “One Last Stop” by Casey McQuiston (Griffin)

9. “All the Devils Are Here” by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

10. “The Warsaw Orphan” by Kelly Rimmer (Graydon House)

11. “2022 Large Scale Road Atlas” (Rand McNally)

12. “My Hero Academia, Vol. 28” by Kohei Horikoshi (Viz)

13. “The Book of Lost Friends” by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

14. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 1” by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Viz)

15. “The Evening and the Morning” by Ken Follett (Penguin Books)

