 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best-selling books for week that ended July 17
0 comments

Best-selling books for week that ended July 17

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The best-selling books, according to Publishers Weekly, for the week that ended July 17.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Cellist” by Daniel Silva (Harper)

2. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

3. “It’s Better This Way” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

4. “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead)

5. “Nine Lives” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

6. “The President’s Daughter” by Clinton/Patterson (Little, Brown/Knopf)

7. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

8. “The Adventure Zone: The Crystal Kingdoms” by Clint McElroy et al. (First Second)

9. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

10. “The Personal Librarian” by Benedict/Murray (Berkley)

11. “Falling” by T.J. Newman (Avid Reader)

12. “The Final Girl Support Group” by Grady Hendrix (Berkley)

13. “Golden Girl” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

14. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir (Ballantine)

15. “The Maidens” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

2. “How I Saved the World” by Jesse Watters (Broadside)

3. “Landslide” by Michael Wolff (Holt)

4. “Frankly, We Did Win This Election” by Michael C. Bender (Twelve)

5. “This is Your Mind on Plants” by Michael Pollan (Penguin Press)

6. “Killing the Mob” by O’Reilly/Dugard (St. Martin’s Press)

7. “What Happened to You?” by Perry/Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah)

8. “Subpar Parks” by Amber Share (Plume)

9. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

10. “Trejo” by Danny Trejo (Atria)

11. “The Bomber Mafia” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

12. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

13. “The Women of the Bible Speak” by Shannon Bream (Broadside)

14. “Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)

15. “World Travel” by Bourdain/Woolever (Ecco)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Dell)

2. “Once upon a Time in Hollywood” by Quentin Tarantino (Harper Perennial)

3. “The Boy from the Woods” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “The Institute” by Stephen King (Pocket)

5. “Daddy’s Girls” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

6. “Close to You” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

7. “The Gossip” by Nancy Bush (Zebra)

8. “Susannah’s Garden” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

9. “NYPD Red 6” by Patterson/Karp (Grand Central Publishing)

10. “Shakeup” by Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

11. “The Intruders” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

12. “Half Moon Bay” by Kellerman/Kellerman (Ballantine)

13. “A Brambleberry Summer” by RaeAnne Thayne (Harlequin)

14. “The Devil You Know” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

15. “Cajun Justice” by Patterson/Asum (Grand Central Publishing)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “The Adventure Zone: The Crystal Kingdom” by Clilnt McElroy et al. (First Second)

2. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

4. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 1” by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Viz)

5. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

6. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman (Washington Square)

7. “The Shadow” by Patterson/Sitts (Grand Central Publishing)

8. “While We Were Dating” by Jasmine Guillory (Berkley)

9. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Bantam)

10. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King (Scribner)

11. “Daylight” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

12. “The Exiles” by Christina Baker Kline (Custom House)

13. “2022 Large Scale Atlas (Rand McNally)

14. “Freed” by E.L. James (Bloom)

15. “The Book of Lost Friends” by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Queen Elizabeth II Zoomed with Prince George on his birthday

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Laurie Hertzel: It didn't take long for culled shelves to fill up
Books

Laurie Hertzel: It didn't take long for culled shelves to fill up

It's been only a few months since I took on the monumental task of organizing my books, and once again, they are a mess. Last September, I went through every book in the house and decided on what to keep and what to give. The "to give" pile turned into dozens of piles, bags and boxes, filling our front porch. I hauled tables out into the front yard, invited friends and neighbors to stop by, ...

Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen podcast to be repackaged and sold as $50 book
Books

Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen podcast to be repackaged and sold as $50 book

The Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen brotherhood of man mission continues. “Renegades,” the podcast collaboration between the former president and the Boss has been repurposed and will be released as a book this fall. “Renegades: Born in the USA,” the book adaptation, will be released Oct. 26, Penguin Random House announced on Thursday. The 320-page tome will retail for $50 and include ...

Is loneliness the biggest thing we never talk about? Enter ‘Seek You’ by former Chicago author Kristen Radtke
Books

Is loneliness the biggest thing we never talk about? Enter ‘Seek You’ by former Chicago author Kristen Radtke

In Maggie Nelson’s “Bluets,” her 2009 collection of poems on grief and loss, loneliness is “solitude with a problem.” Which is a useful way of understanding loneliness. Being alone and feeling lonely are not always the same thing. Except, of course, it’s complicated. Emily Dickinson wondered: Was loneliness “the maker of the soul”? Or its “seal”? Does loneliness define you? Or exacerbate ...

Review: 'What Strange Paradise,' by Omar El Akkad
Books

Review: 'What Strange Paradise,' by Omar El Akkad

FICTION: A migrant child washes up on a beach — alive — in Omar El Akkad's follow-up to "American War." "What Strange Paradise" by: Omar El Akkad; Alfred A. Knopf (256 pages, $25.95) ——— In his 2017 debut novel, "American War," Omar El Akkad spotlighted Middle East humanitarian crises by reimagining them on U.S. soil. Perhaps, the novel implied, Americans might pay refugees and sectarian ...

‘Seeing Serena’ chronicles tennis star Serena Williams’ rise and 2019 season
Books

‘Seeing Serena’ chronicles tennis star Serena Williams’ rise and 2019 season

"Seeing Serena" by Gerald Marzorati; Scribner (272 pages, $26) ——— Game, set, matchless. For years, no one could touch Serena Williams. She’s won a record 365 women’s singles matches at major tournaments, four Olympic gold medals, and was ranked best women’s singles player in the world eight times. And the last time, in January 2017, she not only reached that honor at 35 — the oldest female ...

+2
This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Books

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, July 17, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "The Cellist: A Novel" by Daniel Silva (Harper) Last week: — 2. "The ...

Prince Harry promises to tell the ‘wholly truthful’ story of his life in new memoir
Books

Prince Harry promises to tell the ‘wholly truthful’ story of his life in new memoir

Sure, Prince William’s tweets made international news after the Euro 2020 soccer championships. But his brother, Harry, is on a mission to craft his own narrative, one far longer than 280 characters. Backed by Penguin Random House, the younger prince will publish an “intimate and heartfelt” memoir on the life, lessons and losses that have shaped him, tentatively planned for release in late ...

Review: 'The Temple House Vanishing,' by Rachel Donohue
Books

Review: 'The Temple House Vanishing,' by Rachel Donohue

FICTION: A handsome teacher appears to be grooming a young student — and then they both disappear. "The Temple House Vanishing" by Rachel Donohue; Algonquin Books of Chapel Hill (304 pages, $16.95) ——— Teenage crushes and charismatic teachers have been a fraught subject for millennia. A Socratic dialogue (Plato's "Phaedrus"), "The Letters of Abelard and Heloise," songs by the Police, and, in ...

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News