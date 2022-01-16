 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best-selling books for week that ended Jan. 8
0 Comments
BESTSELLERS

Best-selling books for week that ended Jan. 8

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The best-selling books, according to Publishers Weekly, for the week that ended Jan. 8.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Invisible” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

2. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

3. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

4. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

5. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)

6. “Star Wars: The High Republic: The Fallen Star” by Claudia Gray (Del Rey)

7. “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

8. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom (Harper)

9. “The Starless Crown” by James Rollins (Tor)

10.“Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone” by Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte)

11.“Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

12.“The Maid” by Nita Prose (Ballantine)

13.“Fear No Evil” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

14.“The School for Good Mothers” by Jessamine Chan (Simon & Schuster)

15.“Mercy” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brené Brown (Random House)

2. “The Real Anthony Fauci” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Skyhorse)

3. “Unthinkable” by Jamie Raskin (Harper)

4. “The Comfortable Kitchen” by Alex Snodgrass (Morrow)

5. “Jesus Listens” by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)

6. “Call Us What We Carry” by Amanda Gorman (Viking)

7. “The 1619 Project” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)

8. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

9. “Will” by Will Smith (Penguin Press)

10.“I’ll Start Again Monday” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

11.” The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!” by Ree Drummond (Morrow)

12.“Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order” by Ray Dalio (Avid Reader)

13.“The Storyteller” by Dave Grohl (Dey Street)

14.“Get Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Clarkson Potter)

15.“The Defense Lawyer” by Patterson/Wallace (Little, Brown)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “Annihilation Road” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

2. ” Forgotten in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)

3. ” The Affair” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

4. ” 19 Yellow Moon Road” by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

5. ” Biscuits and Gravy” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

6. ” Preacher’s Inferno” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

7. ” Reacher: Killing Floor (TV tie-in)” by Lee Child (Berkley)

8. ” Neighbors” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

9. ” Last Stage to El Paso” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

10.” Till Murder Do Us Part” by Patterson/Born (Grand Central)

11.” Tough Customer ” by Sandra Brown (Pocket Books)

12.” Lost” by James Patterson (Grand Central)

13.” Thick as Thieves” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central)

14.” Search and Defend” by Heather Woodhaven (Love Inspired Suspense)

15.” Evenings by the Fire” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)

2. “The Love Hypothesis” by Ali Hazelwood ( Berkley)

3. ” Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (Putnam)

4. ” People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

5. ” Dragon Ball Super, Vol. 15″ by Toriyama/Toyotarou (Viz)

6. ” The Paris Detective ” by Patterson/DiLallo (Grand Central)

7. ” Clarity & Connection” by Yung Pueblo (Andrews McMeel)

8. ” The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

9. ” Jujutsu Kaisen 0″ by Gege Akutami (Viz)

10.” Elijah (Bible study)” by Priscilla Shirer (Lifeway)

11.” The Coast-to-Coast Murders” by Patterson/Barker (Grand Central)

12.” In Five Years” by Rebecca Serle (Atria)

13.” Cry Wolf” by Hans Rosenfeldt (Hanover Square)

14.” Clean(ish)” by Gin Stephens (Griffin)

15.” Night Road” by Kristin Hannah (Griffin)

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jamie Lynn Spears fires back at Britney after singer speaks out on ‘GMA’ interview

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Laura Lippman aces the short form in ‘Seasonal Work’
Books

Laura Lippman aces the short form in ‘Seasonal Work’

"Seasonal Work: Stories" by Laura Lippman; William Morrow (336 pages, $26.99) ——— Laura Lippman has been mixing it up lately. Long known as a top-notch crime fiction writer, two years ago she delivered a terrific essay collection, "My Life as a Villainess." Last year she turned to psychological horror with the deliciously twisty "Dream Girl." Her new book, "Seasonal Work," is a short story ...

Get your reading year off to a good start with these 6 fresh paperbacks
Books

Get your reading year off to a good start with these 6 fresh paperbacks

A new year, a new stack of paperbacks (ideally). Here are six fresh picks; mostly fiction, all promising. "A Lie Someone Told You About Yourself" by Peter Ho Davies (HarperCollins, $15.99). Davies, author of "The Fortunes" and "The Welsh Girl," here spins a semiautobiographical novel about a writer becoming a father. "This is a complicated story, told with fearless honesty," wrote a reviewer ...

Review: 'Lost & Found,' by Kathryn Schulz
Books

Review: 'Lost & Found,' by Kathryn Schulz

A sublime, erudite memoir explores the connection between grief and love. "Lost & Found" by Kathryn Schulz; Random House (236 pages, $27) ——— Near the end of "Lost & Found," her sublime, compassionate new memoir, Kathryn Schulz revisits the myth of Eros, the sickly, lonely son of Aphrodite, and his younger brother, Anteros, conceived as a kind of caretaker. These gods embodied the push-pull of ...

Laurie Hertzel: Sometimes we keep books so we can give them away
Books

Laurie Hertzel: Sometimes we keep books so we can give them away

Why, I ask myself, do I have such an absurd number of books? We had a friend over for dinner the other night. Even though we are all fully vaccinated, it felt a little risky, but this was a rare balmy winter evening so we sat on the drafty three-season porch for a while and then moved in by the fire, with a window cracked. My husband and I had done the requisite tidying up — dusting, ...

What we’re reading: A pair of memoirs about fresh starts are two of the best books of 2022. Already?
Books

What we’re reading: A pair of memoirs about fresh starts are two of the best books of 2022. Already?

I’ve been reading about transformation. Which is what you’re supposed to be thinking about at the onset of a new year — a new you, refreshed and eager, free from the excess and confusion that accumulated over the past 12 months and culminated with six weeks of anxiety and joy and gratitude and melancholy. That’s all behind you now. Begin again! Hit factory reset! At least that’s the elevator ...

Review: 'Chasing History,' by Carl Bernstein
Books

Review: 'Chasing History,' by Carl Bernstein

NONFICTION: A legendary newspaper journalist looks back at the formative years of his career. "Chasing History: A Kid in the Newsroom" by Carl Bernstein; Henry Holt (384 pages, $29.99) ——— Fear not, aspiring journalists with lousy academic records. You, too, could be in danger of not graduating from high school yet still go on to help bring down a president and become one of the best-known ...

Review: 'To Paradise,' by Hanya Yanagihara
Books

Review: 'To Paradise,' by Hanya Yanagihara

A deeply moving cri de coeur about the power of love to fight despair. "To Paradise" by Hanya Yanagihara; Doubleday (720 pages, $32.50) ——— "To Paradise," Hanya Yanagihara's ambitious follow-up to "A Little Life," a National Book Award finalist, is an epic in size and scope. The novel is divided into three books, each featuring characters with the same names living in the same house in New ...

Karla Peterson: Author James Rollins is back with a new fantasy series and some real-world scares
Books

Karla Peterson: Author James Rollins is back with a new fantasy series and some real-world scares

James Rollins' new fantasy novel, "The Starless Crown," is set in a mythical world menaced by marauding beasts and threatened by an impending collision with the moon. It is the first installment of a series that was more than eight years in the making, but its roots stretch all the way back to Rollins' childhood as James Czajkowski, the older brother from hell. "I had a lot of younger siblings ...

Books

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Jan. 8, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2022, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. Invisible. Danielle Steel. Delacorte 2. The Judge’s List. John Grisham. ...

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News