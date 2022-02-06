 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best-selling books for week that ended Jan. 29
BESTSELLERS

Best-selling books for week that ended Jan. 29

The best-selling books, according to Publishers Weekly, for the week that ended Jan. 29.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Horsewoman” by Patterson/Lupica (Little, Brown)

2. “The Maid” by Nita Prose (Ballantine)

3. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

4. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

5. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)

6. “One Step Too Far” by Lisa Gardner (Dutton)

7. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

8. “Quicksilver” by Dean Koontz (Thomas & Mercer)

9. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom (Harper)

10.“Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

11.“Violeta” by Isabel Allende (Ballantine)

12.“Invisible” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

13.“The Magnolia Palace” by Fiona Davis (Dutton)

14.“Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

15.“To Paradise” by Hanya Yanagihara (Doubleday)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Red-Handed” by Peter Schweizer (Harper)

2. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brené Brown (Random House)

3. “American Muckraker” by James O’Keefe (Post Hill)

4. “How to Be Perfect” by Michael Schur (Simon & Schuster)

5. “The Real Anthony Fauci” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Skyhorse)

6. “Enough Already” by Valerie Bertinelli (Harvest)

7. “Intended Consequences” by Hemant Taneja (McGraw Hill)

8. “The 1619 Project” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)

9. “Unbreakable” by Jay Glazer (Dey Street)

10.“The Betrayal” of Anne Frank” by Rosemary Sullivan (Harper)

11.“Jesus Listens” by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)

12.“Will Will Smith” by (Penguin Press)

13.“Baby Steps Millionaires” by Dave Ramsey (Ramsey)

14.“The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!” by Ree Drummond (Morrow)

15.“South to America” by Imani Perry ( Ecco)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “Savage Road” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

2. “Finding Ashley” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

3. “The Affair” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

4. “Wrapped Up in Christmas Joy” by Janice Lynn (Hallmark)

5. “Prairie Fire” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

6. “Forgotten in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)

7. “Following the Trail” by Lynette Eason (Love Inspired Suspense)

8. “19 Yellow Moon Road” by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

9. “Reacher: Killing Floor (TV tie-in)” by Lee Child (Berkley)

10.“Till Murder Do Us Part” by Patterson/Born (Grand Central)

11.“Evenings by the Fire” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

12.“Snowbound Amish Survival” by Mary Alford (Love Inspired Suspense)

13.“Caring for Her Amish Family” by Carrie Lighte (Love Inspired)

15.“The Path to Sunshine Cove” by RaeAnne Thayne (Harlequin)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

2. “Emma y las otras señoras del narco ” by Anabel Hernández (Grijalbo)

3. “I’ll Be There (but I’ll Be Wearing Sweatpants)” by Amy Weatherly/Johnston (Thomas Nelson)

4. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)

5. “The Love Hypothesis” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

6. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (Putnam)

7. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

8. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba…” by Ryoji Hirano (Viz)

9. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

10.“The Sanatorium” by Sarah Pearse (Penguin Books

11.“The Coast-to-Coast Murders” by Patterson/Barker (Grand Central)

12.“Night” by Road Kristin Hannah (Griffin)

13.“The Paris Detective” by Patterson/DiLallo (Grand Central)

14.“Barbarian Alien ” by Ruby Dixon (Berkley)

15.“101 Thai Dishes You Need to Cook Before You Die” by Jet Tila (Page Street)

