 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best-selling books for week that ended Jan. 22
0 Comments
BESTSELLERS

Best-selling books for week that ended Jan. 22

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The best-selling books, according to Publishers Weekly, for the week that ended Jan. 22.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “To Paradise” by Hanya Yanagihara (Doubleday)

2. “The Horsewoman” by Patterson/Lupica (Little, Brown)

3. “The Maid” by Nita Prose (Ballantine)

4. “Something to Hide” by Elizabeth George (Viking)

5. “Invisible” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

6. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

7. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

8. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)

9. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

10.“Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

11.“The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom (Harper)

12.“Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

13.“Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone” by Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte)

14.“Fear No Evil” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

15.“End of Days” by Brad (Taylor Morrow)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Baby Steps Millionaires” by Dave Ramsey (Ramsey Press)

2. “The Great Reset” by Glenn Beck (Forefront)

3. “The Real Anthony Fauci” by Robert F. Kennedy (Skyhorse)

4. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brene Brown (Random House)

5. “Unthinkable” by Jamie Raskin (Harper)

6. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

7. “A Little Closer to Home” by Ginger Zee (Hyperion Avenue)

8. “The 1619 Project” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)

9. “Hero on a Mission” by Donald Miller (HarperCollins Leadership)

10.“Jesus Listens” by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)

11.“Will” by Will Smith (Penguin Press)

12.“The Comfortable Kitchen” by Alex Snodgrass (Morrow)

13.“The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!” by Ree Drummond (Morrow)

14.“How Civil Wars Start” by Barbara F. Walter (Crown)

15.“Rise” by Lindsey Vonn (Dey Street)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “The Affair” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

2. “Forgotten in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)

3. “19 Yellow Moon Road” by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

4. “Reacher: Killing Floor (movie tie-in)” by Lee Child (Berkley)

5. “Annihilation Road” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

6. “Preacher’s Inferno” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

7. “Biscuits and Gravy” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

8. “Tough Customer Sandra Brown” by (Pocket)

9. “Till Murder Do Us Part” by Patterson/Born (Grand Central)

10.“Last Stage to El Paso” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

11.“Neighbors” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

12.“Evenings” by the Fire” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

13.“The Magic Circle” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

14.“Lost” by James Patterson (Grand Central)

15.“Thick as Thieves” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)

2. ”The Love Hypothesis ” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

3. ”Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba: Stories of…. ” by Ryoji (Hirano Viz)

4. ”Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (Putnam)

5. ”People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

6. ” HWPO” by Mat Fraser (Rodale)

7. ”The Paris Detective” by Patterson/DiLallo (Grand Central)

8. ”The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

9. ”The Coast-to-Coast Murders” by Patterson/Barker (Grand Central)

10. ”Night Road ” b yKristin Hannah (Griffin)

11. ”Clarity & Connection ” by Yung Pueblo (Andrews McMeel)

12. ”Keep Sharp ” by Sanjay Gupta (Simon & Schuster)

13. ”The Official Act Prep Guide 2021–2022” by ACT (Wiley)

14. ”Weather Girl” by Rachel Lynn Solomon (Berkley)

15. “The Family You Make” by Jill Shalvis (Morrow)

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

James Gunn confirms Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will conclude franchise

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Art Spiegelman calls Tennessee schools’ ban on ‘Maus’ ‘myopic’ and ‘absurd’
Books

Art Spiegelman calls Tennessee schools’ ban on ‘Maus’ ‘myopic’ and ‘absurd’

Art Spiegelman has gone public about the latest controversy over books deemed inappropriate for public schoolchildren. Speaking to several media outlets on Thursday, the acclaimed graphic artist said he thinks the latest ban of his Pulitzer Prize-winning 1986 graphic novel “Maus” by a Tennessee school board is “absurd.” Earlier this month, the McMinn County School Board in Tennessee voted 10-1 ...

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Books

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Jan. 22, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2022, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "One Step Too Far: A Novel" Lisa Gardner (Dutton) Last week: — 2. "The ...

Failure proved to be a success for Antarctic explorer who braved frostbite and shipwrecks
Books

Failure proved to be a success for Antarctic explorer who braved frostbite and shipwrecks

“Shackleton: The Biography” by Ranulph Fiennes; Pegasus Books (452 pages, $32) ——— Sometimes the greatest victories are hidden in defeats. Sir Ernest Shackleton wanted to be the first man to reach the South Pole, the first to cross Antarctica. He failed at both. Yet he became a hero anyway and is famous for his explorations. Ranulph Fiennes’ “Shackleton: The Biography” explains why. Part of an ...

Review: 'South to America,' by Imani Perry
Books

Review: 'South to America,' by Imani Perry

One Black academic's exploration of the South seeks to center the region as the "soul of America." "South to America" by Imani Perry; Ecco (432 pages, $28.99) ——— "Every other region can jam its fingers in its ears and shake its head and tunelessly chant, 'Not in my backyard,' but not so the South," ZZ Packer observes in her introduction to the 2008 edition of "New Stories From the South." ...

Review: 'Thank You, Mr. Nixon,' by Gish Jen
Books

Review: 'Thank You, Mr. Nixon,' by Gish Jen

Intricately enmeshed stories examine personal ties between families in China and the United States over the past 50 years. "Thank You, Mr. Nixon" by Gish Jen; Alfred A. Knopf (272 pages, $28) (In bookstores Feb. 1.) ——— "Thank You, Mr. Nixon," Gish Jen's first collection of short fiction in more than 20 years, is a jewel box of creativity and a joy to uncover. Across 11 synergistic stories ...

What we’re reading: This is the authoritative biography of Chicago’s Lorraine Hansberry we were missing
Books

What we’re reading: This is the authoritative biography of Chicago’s Lorraine Hansberry we were missing

CHICAGO — I’ve been reading about Lorraine Hansberry. After a long time of not reading very much at all about Lorraine Hansberry. There just wasn’t that much out there about her to read. Her work is (still) not in the Library of America, and even her papers were not generally available to scholars until a couple of decades ago. So there were few major biographies or revelations. Until about ...

Feeling a post-holiday slump? Get back on track with these 6 brand-new paperbacks
Books

Feeling a post-holiday slump? Get back on track with these 6 brand-new paperbacks

Still January? Check. Still pandemic? Check. Need a new book? Check, check, check. Visit a local indie bookstore — they're probably having a post-holiday slump too — and pick up a new paperback; maybe one of these brand-new ones. "The Swallowed Man" by Edward Carey (Penguin, $17). Author and visual artist Carey ("Little") in this novel takes on the tale of Pinocchio, but from a decidedly ...

Laurie Hertzel: Rediscovering the joy of the 'Slow Read'
Books

Laurie Hertzel: Rediscovering the joy of the 'Slow Read'

If you're planning to read a book, who cares how long it takes to read it? Who's keeping score? Raise your hand if you've said these words: "I want to read that book, but it's too long!" I've said this myself, even though it reflects a sentiment that makes no sense, when you think about it. If you're planning to read a book, who cares how long it takes to read it? Who cares if you spend six ...

Review: 'A Previous Life,' by Edmund White
Books

Review: 'A Previous Life,' by Edmund White

FICTION: A couple's twin memoirs generate more heat than light. "A Previous Life" by Edmund White; Bloomsbury (288 pages, $26) ——— He's handsome, wealthy, athletic, highly intelligent (as he reminds us frequently), multilingual, sexually irresistible, musically gifted. Ruggero, the bisexual Sicilian harpsichordist at the center of "A Previous Life," the newest novel by Edmund White, is also, ...

Books

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Jan. 22, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2022, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. One Step Too Far. Lisa Gardner. Dutton 2. The Horsewoman. ...

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News