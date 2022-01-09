 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best-selling books for week that ended Jan. 1
BESTSELLERS

Best-selling books for week that ended Jan. 1

The best-selling books, according to Publishers Weekly, for the week that ended Jan. 1.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom (Harper)

3. “Wish You Were Here’ by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

4. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)

6. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone” by Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte)

7. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

8. “Under the Whispering Door” by T.J. Klune (Tor)

9. “Fear No Evil” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

10. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

11. “A Slow Fire Burning” by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

12. “Beautiful World, Where Are You?” by Sally Rooney (FSG)

13. “The Dark Hours” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

14. “Mercy” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

15. “Criminal Mischief” by Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Comfortable Kitchen” by Alex Snodgrass (William Morrow)

2. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brene Brown (Random House)

3. “The Real Anthony Fauci” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Skyhorse)

4. “The 1619 Project” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)

5. “Call Us What We Carry” by Amanda Gorman (Viking)

6. “Will” by Will Smith (Penguin Press)

7. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)

8. “Jesus Listens” by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)

9. “Laptop from Hell” by Miranda Devine (Post Hill)

10. “The Storyteller” by Dave Grohl (Dey Street)

11. “The Defense Lawyer” by Patterson/Wallace (Little, Brown)

12. “Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order” by Ray Dalio (Avid Reader)

13. “Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)

14. “Get Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Clarkson Potter)

15. “The President and the Freedom Fighter” by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “Annihilation Road” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

2. “Forgotten in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)

3. “19 Yellow Moon Road” by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

4. “Neighbors” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

5. “Thick as Thieves” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

6. “Lost” by Patterson/Born (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “The Affair” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

8. “A Down Home Christmas” by Liz Talley (Hallmark)

9. “Preacher’s Inferno” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

10. Biscuits and Gravy” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

11. “Winter Weddings” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

12. “Watching Over You” by Lori Foster (HQN)

13. “The Rescue” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

14. “Last Stage to El Paso” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

15. “Snowfall in Cold Creek” by RaeAnne Thayne (Harlequin)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

2. “The Love Hypothesis” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

3. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

4. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

5. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

6. “Jujutsu Kaisen O” by Gege Akutami (Viz)

7. “Heaven Official’s Blessing” by Mo Xiang Tong Xiu (Seven Seas)

8. “The Paris Detective” by Patterson/DiLallo (Grand Central Publishing)

9. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 8” by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Viz)

10. “King of Battle and Blood” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom)

11. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol 13” by Gege Akutami (Viz)

12. “Clarity & Connection” by Yung Pueblo (Andrews McMeel)

13. “Neon Gods” by Katee Robert (Sourcebooks)

14. “The House in the Cerulean Sea” by T.J. Klune (Tor)

15. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 3” by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Viz)

