You have permission to edit this article.
BESTSELLERS

Best-selling books for week that ended Feb. 5

The best-selling books, according to Publishers Weekly, for the week that ended Feb. 5.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Maid” by Nita Prose” by (Ballantine)

2. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)

3 “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

4. “One Step Too Far” by Lisa Gardner (Dutton)

5. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

6. “The Horsewoman” by Patterson/Lupica (Little, Brown)

7. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

8. “Wish You Were HereV Jodi Picoult ( Ballantine)

9. “The Christie Affair by Nina de Gramont (St. Martin’s)

10.“The Stranger in the Lifeboat, by Mitch Albom (Harper)

11.”Black Cake”, by Charmaine Wilkerson (Ballantine)

12.“Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Part 5, Vol. 3” by (Hirohiko Araki (Viz)

13.“Invisible” by Danielle Steel” (Delacorte)

14.“Cloud Cuckoo Land” by” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

15.The Books of Jacob” by Olga Tokarczuk” (Riverhead)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Red-Handed” by Peter Schweizer” (Harper)

2. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brené Brown (Random House)

3. “How to Be Perfect” by Michael Schur (Simon & Schuster)

4. “Collective Illusions” by Todd Rose (Hachette Go)

5. “The 1619 Project” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)

6. “Who Are You Following?” by Sadie Robertson Huff (Thomas Nelson)

7. “Miss Independent” by Nicole Lapin (Harper Collins Leadership)

8. “The Real Anthony Fauci” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.(Skyhorse)

9. “The Voltage Effect” by John A. List (Currency)

10.“My Money My Way” by Kumiko Love (Portfolio

11.“The Betrayal of Anne Frank by Rosemary (Sullivan Harper)

12.”(Enough Already” by Valerie Bertinelli (Harvest)

13.“Dilla Time Dan” by Charnas (MCD)

14.“Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)

15.“Will Will Smith” by (Penguin Press)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “Finding Ashley” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

2. “Savage Road” by Christine Feehan ( Berkley)

3. “Prairie Fire” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

4. “The Affair” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

5. “The Path to Sunshine” by Cove RaeAnne Thayne (HQN)

6. “The Palm Beach Murders” by James Patterson (Grand Central)

7. “Highland Wolf ” by Lynsay Sands ( Avon)

8. “Following the Trail by Lynette Eason (Love Inspired Suspense)

9. “Dark Sky” by C.J. Box (Putnam)

10.“Forgotten in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)

11.“Snowbound Amish Survival” by Mary Alford” (Love Inspired Suspense)

12.Reacher: Killing Floor (TV tie-in) ” by Lee Child (Berkley)

13.Till Murder Do Us Part ” by Patterson/Born (Grand Central)

14.“Caring for Her Amish Family by Carrie Lighte (Love Inspired)

15.“Their Secret Courtship” by Emma Miller (Love Inspired)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 9” by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Viz)

2. “(ujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 14” by Gege Akutami (Viz)

3. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

4. “Verity” by Colleen (Hoover Grand Central)

5. “The Love Hypothesis” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

6. ”(People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

7. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (Putnam)

8. “Demon Slayer: “by Kimetsu no Yaiba…” by Ryoji Hirano (Viz)

9. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

10.“The Overnight Guest” by Heather Gudenkauf (Park Row)

11.“I’ll Be There but I’ll Be Wearing Sweatpants” by Weatherly/Johnston (Thomas Nelson )

12.“The Sanatorium” by Sarah Pearse (Penguin Books)

13.“The Coast-to-Coast Murders” by Patterson/Barker (Grand Central)

14.“The Paris Detective” by Patterson/DiLallo ( Grand Central)

15.“Night Road” by Kristin Hannah (Griffin)

