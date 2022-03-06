Best-selling books for week that ended Feb. 26

A boy born with a bird in his chest struggles to understand his place in a hostile world. "The Boy With a Bird in His Chest" by Emme Lund; Atria (308 pages, $27) ——— Emme Lund's debut novel "The Boy With a Bird in His Chest" is not your typical coming-of-age fantasy. The book features more than a few standard markers of that genre — for instance, the title is no passing metaphor. Our teenaged ...