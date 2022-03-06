 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BESTSELLERS

Best-selling books for week that ended Feb. 26

  • 0

The best-selling books, according to USA Today, for the week that ended Feb. 26.

1. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

3. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

5. “House of Sky and Breath” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

6. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

7. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

8. “Nothing to Lose” by J.A. Jance (William Morrow)

9. “Green Eggs and Ham” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

10. “Life Force” by Tony Robbins and Peter H. Diamandis with Robert Hariri (Simon & Schuster)

People are also reading…

11. “Find Your People” by Jennie Allen (WaterBrook Press)

12. “Happy Days” by Gabrielle Bemstein (Hay House)

13. “One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

14. “Red-Handed” by Peter Schweizer (Harper)

15. “Caramel Pecan Roll Murder” by Joanne Fluke (Kensington Cozies)

16. “The Cat in the Hat” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

17. “The Love Hypothesis” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

18. “The Maid” by Nita Prose (Ballantine)

19. “Cat Kid Comic Club: Perspectives” by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)

20. “It’s Not Easy Being a Bunny” by Marilyn Sadler (Random House Books for Young Readers)

21. “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

22. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)

23. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big Shot” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

24. “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Board Book” by Eric Carle (Philomel)

25. “Fox in Socks” by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Review: 'Hemingway's Widow,' by Timothy Christian

Review: 'Hemingway's Widow,' by Timothy Christian

An observant biography about Hemingway's fourth wife, Mary, who gave up journalism for love. "Hemingway's Widow: The Life and Legacy of Mary Welsh Hemingway" by Timothy Christian; Pegasus Books (464 pages, $29.95) ——— After reading Ernest Hemingway's Paris memoir, "A Moveable Feast" while in Paris, Timothy Christian followed it with several biographies of Hemingway and his wives. Most ...

Review: 'The Boy With a Bird in His Chest,' by Emme Lund

Review: 'The Boy With a Bird in His Chest,' by Emme Lund

A boy born with a bird in his chest struggles to understand his place in a hostile world. "The Boy With a Bird in His Chest" by Emme Lund; Atria (308 pages, $27) ——— Emme Lund's debut novel "The Boy With a Bird in His Chest" is not your typical coming-of-age fantasy. The book features more than a few standard markers of that genre — for instance, the title is no passing metaphor. Our teenaged ...

Bob Odenkirk has a new memoir and a starry career that began here — look at the ways Naperville creeps into his writing. What does he think of where he is now?

Bob Odenkirk has a new memoir and a starry career that began here — look at the ways Naperville creeps into his writing. What does he think of where he is now?

CHICAGO — Some day, when the final history of comedy is written, let it be known that last summer, on the fringes of Netflix, during the cult sketch series “I Think You Should Leave Now,” for three and a half minutes, humanity achieved peak Bob Odenkirk. His essence, his appeal, his average-guy-from-Naperville, Illinois face and receding hairline, his unsettling alchemy of empathy and delusion ...

Review: 'Jena 1800,' by Peter Neumann

Review: 'Jena 1800,' by Peter Neumann

A fascinating, though flawed deep dive into the German college town that spawned the Romantic movement. "Jena 1800: The Republic of Free Spirits" by Peter Neumann, translated from the German by Shelley Frisch; Farrar, Straus & Giroux (244 pages, $27) ——— As most intellectuals today write about superficial matters such as race, class and gender, it's hard to imagine a time when thinkers focused ...

A Philly ER doc's take on why fat is not the enemy and how cardiologists are like plumbers

A Philly ER doc's take on why fat is not the enemy and how cardiologists are like plumbers

PHILADELPHIA — When Jonathan Reisman treats patients in the emergency room, a lot is going on in his head beyond what he learned in medical school. The physician, who lives in West Philadelphia, studied math in college. He then spent five years in Russia, studying forestry, water quality, and anthropology, and working as a translator for outdoor adventure tour groups. He has developed a keen ...

Alafair Burke revs up the thrills in ‘Find Me’

Alafair Burke revs up the thrills in ‘Find Me’

"Find Me" by Alafair Burke; Harper (304 pages, $26.99) ——— The friendship between Hope Miller and Lindsay Kelly runs deeper than most. It began 15 years ago, when Lindsay happened upon an overturned SUV on a lonely, dark New Jersey road. Lindsay, a police chief’s daughter, quickly called for help and gave emergency first aid to the young woman splayed unconscious on the pavement. When the ...

Trisha Collopy: Books for when the 'feed' goes dark

Trisha Collopy: Books for when the 'feed' goes dark

Maybe dystopian novels aren't the answer for teens living in a dystopia. One of the hardest books to track down over the holidays this year was M.T. Anderson's "Feed." Anderson's cyberpunk dystopia sketches a near-future world where climate change has degraded Earth's surface, forcing humans to live in climate-controlled cities. Most also have an implant that feeds them a steady stream of ...

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar confirmed to headline Glastonbury Festival

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News