Best-selling books for week that ended Feb. 12

The best-selling books, according to Publishers Weekly, for the week that ended Feb. 12.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Abandoned in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)
2. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
3. “The Lady’s Mine ” by Francine Rivers (Tyndale)
4. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
5. “The Horsewoman” by Patterson/Lupica (Little, Brown)
6. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)
7. “City of the Dead” by Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine)
8. “One Step Too Far” by Lisa Gardner (Dutton)
9. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom (Harper)
10.“The Christie Affair” by Nina de Gramont (St. Martin’s)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Life Force” by Tony Robbins et al (Simon & Schuster)
2. “Red-Handed” by Peter Schweizer (Harper)
3. “Living Full” by Mallory Ervin (Convergent)
4. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brené Brown (Random House)
5. “The Nineties” by Chuck Klosterman (Penguin Press)
6. “The 1619 Project” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)
7. “The Way of Integrity” by Martha Beck (Open Field)
8. “Unstoppable” by Chiquis Rivera (Atria)
9. “The Real Anthony Fauci” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Skyhorse)
10.“How to Be Perfect” by Michael Schur (Simon & Schuster)
MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS
1. “Finding Ashley” by Danielle Steel (Dell)
2. “Highland Wolf” by Lynsay Sands (Avon)
3. “Reacher: Killing Floor (TV tie-in)” by Lee Child (Berkley)
4. “Prairie Fire” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)
5. “The Palm Beach Murders” by James Patterson (Grand Central)
TRADE PAPERBACKS
1. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)
2. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)
3. “The Spanish Love Deception” by Elena Armas (Atria)
4. “The Love Hypothesis” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)
5. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley)
6. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (Putnam)
7. “The Overnight Guest” by Heather Gudenkauf (Park Row)
8. “Steal” by Patterson/Roughan (Grand Central)
9. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)
10.” Chainsaw Man, Vol. 9″ by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Viz)
11.“Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 14” by Gege Akutami (Viz)
12.“Golden Girl” by Elin Hilderbrand (Back Bay)
13.“Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba…” by Ryoji Hirano (Viz)
14.“Komi Can’t Communicate, Vol. 17″ by Tomohito Oda (Viz)
15.“The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett” (Riverhead)