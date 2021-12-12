 Skip to main content
Best-selling books for week that ended Dec. 4
BESTSELLERS

Best-selling books for week that ended Dec. 4

The best-selling books, according to Publishers Weekly, for the week that ended Dec. 4.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone” by Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte)

2. “Wish You Were Here’ by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

3. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

4. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom (Harper)

5. “Fear No Evil” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

6. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)

8. “Autopsy” by Patricia Cornwell (William Morrow)

9. “Leviathan Falls” by James S.A. Corey (Orbit)

10. “Mercy” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

11. “The Dark Hours” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

12. “The Becoming” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

13. “Flying Angels” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

14. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

15. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King ( Scribner)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brene Brown (Random House)

2. “All American Christmas” by Campos-Duffy/Duffy (Broadside)

3. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)

4. “The 1619 Project” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)

5. “The Storyteller” by Dave Grohl (Dey Street)

6. “Guinness World Records 2022” (Guinness World Records)

7. “Principles for Dealing With the Changing World Order” by Ray Dalio (Avid Reader)

8. “The Real Anthony Fauci” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Skyhorse)

9. “Will” by Will Smith (Penguin Press)

10. “Jesus Listens” by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)

11. “The President and the Freedom Fighter” by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)

12. “Pandemia” by Alex Berenson (Regnery)

13. “The Lyrics” by Paul McCartney (Liveright)

14. “All About Me!” by Mel Brooks (Ballantine)

15. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “Neighbors” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

2. “Someone Perfect” by Mary Balogh (Berkley)

3. “Texarkana” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

4. “Slaughter of the Mountain Man” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

5. “All That Glitters” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

6. “Blizzard Showdown” by Shirlee McCoy (Love Inspired Suspense)

7. “At the Crossroads” by B.J. Daniels (HQN)

8. “Christmas K-9 Protectors” by Worth/Black (Love Inspired Suspense)

9. “Lost” by Patterson/Born (Grand Central Publishing)

10. “The Midwife’s Christmas Wish” by Leigh Bale (Love Inspired)

11. “Fortune and Glory” by Janet Evanovich (Pocket)

12. “Thick as Thieves” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

13. “Winter Weddings” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

14. “Tom Clancy: Shadow of the Dragon” by Marc Cameron (Berkley)

15. “The Perfect Christmas” by Patterson/Paetro (Grand Central Publishing)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “The Love Hypothesis” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delio Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

3. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

4. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “The World Almanac and Book of Facts 2022” by Sarah Janssen (World Almanac)

6. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 2” by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Viz)

7. “The House of Gucci” (movie tie-in) by Sara Gay Forden (Custom House)

8. “The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022” (Old Farmer’s Almanac)

9. “King of Battle and Blood” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom)

10. “Three Women Disappear” by Patterson/Serafin (Grand Central Publishing)

11. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

12. “The Matchmaker” by Elin Hilderbrand (Back Bay)

13. “2022 Large Scale Road Atlas” (Rand McNally)

14. “The Anomaly” by Herve Le Tellier (Other Press)

15. “The House in the Cerulean Sea” by T.J. Klune (Tor)

