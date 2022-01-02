Best-selling books for week that ended Dec. 25

The best-selling books, according to Publishers Weekly, for the week that ended Dec. 25.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
2. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom (Harper)
3. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)
4. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)
5. “Fear No Evil” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)
6. “Wish You Were Here’ by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)
7. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone” by Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte)
8. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King ( Scribner)
9. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)
10. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
11. “State of Terror” by Clinton/Perry (S&S/St. Martin’s Press)
12. “Mercy” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brene Brown (Random House)
2. “Call Us What We Carry” by Amanda Gorman (Viking)
3. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)
4. “The Storyteller” by Dave Grohl (Dey Street)
5. “Will” by Will Smith (Penguin Press)
6. “The 1619 Project” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)
7. “Jesus Listens” by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)
8. “Guinness World Records 2022” (Guinness World Records)
9. “All American Christmas” by Campos-Duffy/Duffy (Broadside)
10. “The President and the Freedom Fighter” by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)
11. “The Lyrics” by Paul McCartney (Liveright)
12. “The Autobiography of Nikola Tesla and Other Works” by Nikola Tesla (Canterbury Classics)MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS
1. “Neighbors” by Danielle Steel (Dell)
2. “Lost” by Patterson/Born (Grand Central Publishing)
3. “Thick as Thieves” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)
4. “The Rescue” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)
12. “Left to Die” by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)TRADE PAPERBACKS
1. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
3. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley)