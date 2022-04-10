 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BESTSELLERS

Best-selling books for week that ended April 2

The best-selling books, according to Publishers Weekly, for the week that ended April 2.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "Run, Rose, Run" by Parton/Patterson (Little, Brown)

2. "What Happened to the Bennetts" by Lisa Scottoline (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

3. "The Diamond Eye" by Kate Quinn (William Morrow)

4. "The Recovery Agent" by Janet Evanovich (Atria)

5. "The Paris Apartment" by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

6. "Shadows Reel" by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

7. "The Match" by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)

8. "French Braid" by Anne Tyler (Knopf)

9. "One Italian Summer" by Rebecca Serle (Atria)

10. "High Stakes" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

11. "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

12. "The Shop on Royal Street" by Karen White (Berkley)

13. "House of Sky and Breath" by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

14. "The Lincoln Highway" by Amor Towles (Viking)

15. "World of Warcraft: Sylvanas" by Christie Golden (Del Rey)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "Half Baked Harvest Every Day" by Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)

2. "The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak" by Shannon Bream (Random House)

3. "Atlas of the Heart" by Brene Brown (Random House)

4. "The Whole Body Reset" by Stephen Perrine (Simon & Schuster)

5. "Genius Kitchen" by Max Lugavere (Harper Wave)

6. "The Great Reset" by Glenn Beck (Forefront)

7. "The Women of the Bible Speak" by Shannon Bream (Broadside)

8. "Korean American" by Eric Kim (Clarkson Potter)

9. "Life Force" by Tony Robbins et al. (Simon & Schuster)

10. "CEO Excellence" by Dewar/Keller/Malhotra (Scribner)

11. "Work Without Jobs" by Jesuthasan/Boudreau (MIT)

12. "The Storyteller" by Dave Grohl (Dey Street)

13. "Will" by Will Smith (Penguin Press)

14. "Here & Hereafter" by Tyler Henry (St. Martin's Essentials)

15. "Salad Freak" by Jess Damuck (Abrams)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. "Nine Lives" by Danielle Steel (Dell)

2. "Dark Night in Big Rock" by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

3. "Sooley" by John Grisham (Anchor)

4. "Ocean Prey" by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

5. "Daylight" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

6. "Black Ice" by Brad Thor (Pocket)—

7. "1st Case" by Patterson/Tebbetts (Grand Central Publishing)

8. "Any Sunday" by Debbie Macomber (Harlequin)

9. "Tom Clancy: Target Acquired" by Don Bentley (Berkley)

10. "Hideaway" by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's Press)

11. "Afraid" by Jackson/Ivy/Childs (Zebra)

12. "Kiss Me, Cowboy" by Diana Palmer (Zebra)

13. "The 20th Victim" by Patterson/Paetro (Grand Central Publishing)

14. "Silver Creek Bodyguard" by Lindsay McKenna (Zebra)

15. "Secrets by Nightfall" by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

2. "Verity" by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

3. "Reminders of Him" by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

4. "The Viscount Who Loved Me" by Julia Quinn (Avon)

5. "The Love Hypothesis" by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

6. "People We Meet on Vacation" by Emily Henry (Berkley)

7. "An Offer from a Gentleman" by Julia Quinn (Avon)

8. "The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

9. "21st Birthday" by Patterson/Paetro (Grand Central Publishing)

10. "The Viscount Who Loved Me" (TV tie-in) by Julia Quinn (Avon)

11. "Romancing Mister Bridgerton" by Julia Quinn (Avon)

12. "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba..." by Ryoji Hirano (Viz)

13. "Blind Tiger" by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

14. "Steal" by Patterson/Roughan (Grand Central Publishing)

15. "The Paris Library" by Janet Skeslien Charles (Atria)

