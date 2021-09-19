 Skip to main content
Best-selling books for the week that ended Sept. 11
BESTSELLERS

The best-selling books, according to Publishers Weekly, for the week that ended Sept. 11.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Beautiful World, Where Are You” by Sally Rooney (FSG)

2. “Forgotten in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)

3. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King ( Scribner)

4. “A Slow Fire Burning” by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

5. “Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point” by Gage/Brown (DC)

6. “Matrix” by Lauren Groff (Riverhead)

7. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

8. “The Noise” by Patterson/Barker (Little, Brown)

9. “The Madness of Crowds” by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

10. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

11. “The Night She Disappeared” by Lisa Jewell (Atria)

12. “Complications” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

13. “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead)

14. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

15. “Bloodless” by Preston/Child (Grand Central Publishing)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

2. “The American Experiment” by David M. Rubenstein (Simon & Schuster)

3. “This Bright Future” by Bobby Hall (Simon & Schuster)

4. “Countdown bin Laden” by Chris Wallace (Avid Reader)

5. “The Long Slide” by Tucker Carlson (Threshold)

6. “The Perfect Day to Boss Up” by Rick Ross (Hanover Square)

7. “The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Official Cookbook” by Laidlaw/Hall/Revenson (Insight)

8. “Declutter Like a Mother” by Allie Caxazza (Thomas Nelson)

9. “Beautiful Country” by Qian Julie Wang (Doubleday)

10. “What Happened to You?” by Perry/Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah)

11. “Forever Young” by Hayley Mills (Grand Central Publishing)

12. “Reset” by Johnny C. Taylor (Public Affairs)

13. “Remarkable” by David Kronfeld (BenBella/Holt)

14. “The Unofficial Hocus Pocus Cookbook” by Bridget Thoreson (Ulysses)

15. “Ordinary Heroes” by Joseph Pfeifer (Portfolio)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “Walk the Wire” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

2. “Hidden” by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

3. “A Country Affair” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

4. “Texas Outlaw” by Patterson/Bourelle (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “Maple Leaf Harvest” by Catherine Anderson (Berkley)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “My Hero Academia, Vol. 29” by Kohei Horikoshi (Viz)

2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

3. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

4. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “The Sisters of Auschwitz” by Roxane van Iperan (Harper)

