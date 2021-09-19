Best-selling books for the week that ended Sept. 11

In April 1985, Dublin-born Niall Williams ("This Is Happiness") and his American wife, Christine Breen, left New York City and moved to Breen's ancestral village in the far west of Ireland to write, paint and farm. They were dubious upon arriving at their remote stone cottage — "It was raining, of course," they write — but despite the dreary beginning, they grew to love it, "so much so that it ...