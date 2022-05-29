 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BESTSELLERS

Best-selling books for the week that ended May 21

The best-selling books, according to Publishers Weekly, for the week that ended May 21.

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “In the Blood” by Jack Carr (Atria/Bestler)

2. “22 Seconds” by Patterson/Paetro (Little, Brown)

3. “This Time Tomorrow” by Emma Straub (Riverhead)

4. “Dream Town” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

5. “Run, Rose, Run” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

6. “The Summer Place” by Jennifer Weiner (Atria)

7. “Something Wilder” by Christina Lauren (Gallery)

8. “Book of Night” by Holly Black (Tor)

9. “The Island” by Adrian Mckinty (Little, Brown)

10. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley (Morrow)

11. “The Homewreckers” by Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin’s)

12. “The Investigator” by John Sandford (Putnam)

13. “Beautiful” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

14. “The Lioness” by Chris Bohjalian (Doubleday)

15. “The Lost Summers of Newport” by Williams/Willig/White (Morrow)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Office BFFs” by Fischer/Kinsey (Dey Street)

2. “Mordenkainen Presents” – (Wizards of the Coast)

3. “Endure” by Cameron Hanes (St. Martin’s)

4. “Killing the Killers” by O’Reilly/Dugard (St. Martin’s)

5. “Phil” by Alan Shipnuck (Avid Reader)

6. “Finding Me” by Viola Davis (HarperOne)

7. “River of the Gods” by Candice Millard (Doubleday)

8. “Why I Stand” by Jonathan Isaac (DW)

9. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brené Brown (Random House)

10. “Created Equal” by Ben Carson (Center Street)

11. “Mean Baby” by Selma Blair (Knopf)

12. “The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak” by Shannon Bream (Broadside)

13. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day” by Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)

14. “The Palace Papers” by Tina Brown (Crown)

15. “How the Future Works” by Elliott/Subramanian/Kupp (Wiley)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “Better Off Dead” by Child/Child (Dell)

2. “Nine Lives” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

3. “Country Born” by Linda Lael Miller (HQN)

4. “Montana” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

5. “The Devil’s Crossing” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

6. “Immortal Rising” by Lynsay Sands (Avon)

7. “The Shadow” by Patterson/Sitts (Grand Central)

8. “Hideaway” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

9. “Shadow Fire” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

10. “Any Sunday” by Debbie Macomber (Harlequin)

11. “Ocean Prey” by John Sandford (Putnam)

12. “The Saboteurs” by Cussler/Du Brul (Putnam)

13. “Sand Dollar Lane” by Sheila Roberts (Mira)

14. “In Bloom” by Michaels/Brown/Foster (Zebra)

15. “The Fires of Blackstone” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

2. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

3. “Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation, Vol. 2” by Mo Xiang Tong Xiu (Seven Seas)

4. “The Fiber Fueled Cookbook” by Will Bulsiewicz (Avery)

5. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

6. “Make, Sew and Mend” by Bernadette Banner (Page Street)

7. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

8. “The Love Hypothesis” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

9. “Death of the Black Widow” by Patterson/Barker (Grand Central)

10. “The Dictionary of Lost Words” by Pip Williams (Ballantine)

11. “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead)

12. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba (coloring book)” by Koyoharu Gotouge (Viz)

13. “Death Note Short Stories” by Ohba/Obata (Viz)

14. “Every Summer After” by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

15. “The Night She Disappeared” by Lisa Jewell (Atria)

