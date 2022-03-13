 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BESTSELLERS

Best-selling books for the week that ended March 5

The best-selling books, according to Publishers Weekly, for the week that ended March 5.

HARDCOVER FICTION1. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

2. “One Italian Summer” by Rebecca Serle (Atria)

3. “The Atlas Six” by Olivie Blake (Tor)

4. “House of Sky and Breath” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

5. “The Club” by Ellery Lloyd (Harper)

6. “Abandoned in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)

7. “Phantom Game” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

8. “The Maid” by Nita Prose (Ballantine)

9. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)

10. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

11. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

12. “The Horsewoman” by Patterson/Lupica (Little, Brown)

13. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom (Harper)

14. “One Step Too Far” by Lisa Gardner (Dutton)

15. “Nothing to Lose” by J.A. Jance (William Morrow)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION1. “The Whole Body Reset” by Stephen Perrine (Simon & Schuster)

2. “Undistracted” by Bob Goff (Thomas Nelson)

3. “The Way Forward” by O’Neill/Meyer (Dey Street)

4. “Red-Handed” by Peter Schweizer (Harper)

5. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brene Brown (Random House)

6. “Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama” by Bob Odenkirk (Random House)

7. “Life Force” by Tony Robbins et al. (Simon & Schuster)

8. “Food IQ” by Holzman/Rodbard (Harper Wave)

9. “Black Ops” by Ric Prado (St. Martin’s Press)

10. “I’ll Start Again Monday” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

11. “The 1619 Project” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)

12. “Find Your People” by Jennie Allen (WaterBrook)

13. “The Rooted Life” by Justin Rhodes (Worthy)

14. “Cues” by Vanessa Van Edwards (Portfolio)

15. “The Beauty of Dusk” by Frank Bruni (Avid Reader)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “Sooley” by John Grisham (Anchor)

2. “Finding Ashley” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

3. “Fast Ice” by Cussler/Brown (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

4. “Afraid” by Jackson/Ivy/Childs (Zebra)

5. “The Violent Storm” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

6. “Dead River” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)—

7. “Dangerous Mountain Rescue” by Christy Barritt (Love Inspired Suspense)

8. “Before Buckhorn” by B.J. Daniels (HQN)

9. “A Wish upon a Dress” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

10. “Daylight” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

11. “Sunrise on Half Moon Bay” by Robyn Carr (Mira)

12. “Book of Dreams” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

13. “Texas Cold Case Threat” by Jessica R. Patch (Love Inspired Suspense)

14. “Building Her Amish Dream” by Jo Ann Brown (Love Inspired)

15. “Highland Wolf” by Lynsay Sands (Avon)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “My Hero Academia, Vol. 30” by Kohei Horikoshi (Viz)

2. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

3. “Hook, Line, and Sinker” by Tessa Bailey (Avon)

4. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

5. “The Love Hypothesis” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

6. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

7. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

8. “Steal” by Patterson/Roughan (Grand Central Publishing)

9. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

10. “The Lost Apothecary” by Sarah Penner (Park Row)

11. “2022 Large Scale Road Atlas” (Rand McNally)

12. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown)

13. “The Spanish Love Deception” by Elena Armas (Atria)

14. “Sooley” by John Grisham (Anchor)

15. “Ultimate Guide to Weight-Free Exercises” by Thunder Bay Press eds (Thunder Bay)

