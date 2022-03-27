 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BESTSELLERS

Best-selling books for the week that ended March 19

The best-selling books, according to Publishers Weekly, for the week that ended March 19.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Run, Rose, Run” by Parton/Patterson (Little, Brown)

2. “The Match” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)

3. “Shadows Reel” by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

4. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

5. “High Stakes” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

6. “The Lightning Rod” by Brad Meltzer (William Morrow)

7. “One Italian Summer” by Rebecca Serle (Atria)

8. “Memory’s Legion” by James S.A. Corey (Orbit)

9. “House of Sky and Breath” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

10. “The Atlas Six” by Olivie Blake (Tor)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Great Reset” by Glenn Beck (Forefront)

2. “WayMaker” by Ann Voskamp (Thomas Nelson)

3. “CEO Excellence” by Dewar/Keller/Malhotra (Scribner)

4. “One Damn Thing After Another” by William P. Barr (William Morrow)

5. “D&D: Critical Role: Call of the Netherdeep” (Wizards of the Coast)

6. “Lessons from the Edge” by Marie Yovanovitch (Mariner)

7. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brene Brown (Random House)

8. “Life Force” by Tony Robbins et al. (Simon & Schuster)

9. “The Wok” by J. Kenji Lopez-Alt (Norton)

10. “I’ll Start Again Monday” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “Sooley” by John Grisham (Anchor)

2. “Finding Ashley” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

3. “Afraid” by Jackson/Ivy/Childs (Zebra)

4. “Daylight” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “Fast Ice” by Cussler/Brown (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

2. “The Love Hypothesis” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

4. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

5. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

