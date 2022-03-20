 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BESTSELLERS

Best-selling books for the week that ended March 12

The best-selling books, according to Publishers Weekly, for the week that ended March 12.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Run, Rose, Run” by Parton/Patterson (Little, Brown)

2. “Shadows Reel” by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

3. “High Stakes” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

4. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

5. “The Lightning Rod” by Brad Meltzer (William Morrow)

6. “One Italian Summer” by Rebecca Serle (Atria)

7. “Berserk Deluxe, Vol. 10” by Kentaro Miura (Dark Horse Manga)

8. “The Club” by Ellery Lloyd (Harper)

9. “House of Sky and Breath” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

10. “The Atlas Six” by Olivie Blake (Tor)

11. “The Golden Couple” by Hendricks/Pekkanen (St. Martin’s Press)

12. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

13. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)

14. “The Maid” by Nita Prose (Ballantine)

15. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Wok” by J. Kenji Lopez-Alt (Norton)

2. “One Damn Thing After Another” by William P. Barr (William Morrow)

3. “Mission Possible” by Tim Tebow (WaterBrook)

4. “The Great Reset” by Glenn Beck (Forefront)

5. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brene Brown (Random House)

6. “Jane Austen’s Table” by Robert Tuesley Anderson (Thunder Bay)

7. “Red-Handed” by Peter Schweizer (Harper)

8. “Find Your People” by Jennie Allen (WaterBrook)

9. “How Do I Un-remember This?” by Danny Pellegrino (Sourcebooks)

10. “From Strength to Strength” by Arthur C Brooks (Portfolio)

11. “Life Force” by Tony Robbins et al. (Simon & Schuster)

12. “I’ll Start Again Monday” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

13. “In Love” by Amy Bloom (Random House)

14. “Allow Me to Retort” by Elie Mystal (New Press)

15. “Unlocking the Keto Code” by Steven R. Gundry (Harper Wave)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “Sooley” by John Grisham (Anchor)

2. “Finding Ashley” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

3. “Afraid” by Jackson/Ivy/Childs (Zebra)

4. “Fast Ice” by Cussler/Brown (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

5. “Daylight” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

6. “A Wish upon a Dress” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)—

7. “The 20th Victim” by Patterson/Paetro (Grand Central Publishing)

8. “The Violent Storm” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

9. “Sunrise on Half Moon Bay” by Robyn Carr (Mira)

10. “Dead River” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

11. “Book of Dreams” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

12. “Springtime Sunshine” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

13. “Before Buckhorn” by B.J. Daniels (HQN)

14. “Highland Wolf” by Lynsay Sands (Avon)

15. “Secrets by Nightfall” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

2. “The Love Hypothesis” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

3. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

4. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

5. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

6. “Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun, Vol 0” by Aidairo (Yen)

7. “My Hero Academia, Vol. 30” by Kohei Horikoshi (Viz)

8. “Steal” by Patterson/Roughan (Grand Central Publishing)

9. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

10. “The Lost Apothecary” by Sarah Penner (Park Row)

11. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba...” by Ryoji Hirano (Viz)

12. “Woman on Fire” by Lisa Barr (Harper)

13. “The Paris Library” by Janet Skeslien Charles (Atria)

14. “2022 Large Scale Road Atlas” (Rand McNally)

15. “Hook, Line, and Sinker” by Tessa Bailey (Avon)

