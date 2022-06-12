Best-selling books for the week that ended June 5

The best-selling books, according to USA Today, for the week that ended June 5.
1 . “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham (Doubleday), $14.99
2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books), $16
3 . “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (Putnam), $18
4 . “The Power of One More” by Ed Mylett (Wiley), $28
5. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing), $16.99
6. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry (Berkley), $17
7. “Meant to Be” by Emily Giffin (Ballantine), $28
8. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books), $15
9. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press), $17
10. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” by Dr. Seuss (Random House), $17
People are also reading…
11. “The Boardwalk Bookshop” by Susan Mallery (Harlequin MIRA), $12.99
12. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery), $27
13. “Happy-Go-Lucky” by David Sedaris (Little, Brown), $29
14. “Nightwork” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press) , $29.99
15. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Montlake), $15.95
16. “November 9” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books), $16
17. “Cat Kid Comic Club: On Purpose” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix) , $12.99
18. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley), $16
19. “American Royals III: Rivals” by Katharine McGee (Random House Books for Young Readers), $10.99
20. “A Game of Retribution” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books), $16.99
21. “All Your Perfects” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books), $16
22. “Beach Read” by Emily Henry (Berkley), $9.99
23. “After I Do” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press), $10.99
24. “22 Seconds” by James Patterson, Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown), $29
25. “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Board Book” by Eric Carle (Philomel), $9.99