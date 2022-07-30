 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BESTSELLERS

Best-selling books for the week that ended July 23

The best-selling books, according to Publishers Weekly, for the week that ended July 23.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Portrait of an Unknown Woman” by Daniel Silva (Harper)

2. “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

3. “Shattered” by Patterson/Born (Little, Brown)

4. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

5. “The It Girl” by Ruth Ware (Scout)

6. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

7. “Rising Tiger” by Brad Thor (Atria/Bestler)

8. “The Big Dark Sky” by Dean Koontz (Thomas & Mercer)

9. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

10. “Grace Under Fire” by Julie Garwood (Berkley)

11. “The Best Is Yet to Come” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

12. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

13. “The Retreat” by Sarah Pearse (Viking/Dorman)

14. “Suspects” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

15. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks (Viking)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Power of One More” by Ed Mylett (Wiley)

2. “Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel” (Wizards of the Coast)

3. “Battle for the American Mind” by Pete Hegseth (Broadside)

4. “The Metaverse” by Matthew Ball (Liveright)

5. “Bake” by Paul Hollywood (Bloomsbury)

6. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brene Brown (Random House)

7. “Thank You for Your Servitude” by Mark Leibovich (Penguin Press)

8. “Killing the Killers” by O’Reilly/Dugard (St. Martin’s Press)

9. “Dirtbag, Massachusetts” by Isaac Fitzgerald (Bloomsbury)

10. “The World's Worst Assistant” by Sona Movsesian (Plume)

11. “They Want to Kill Americans” by Malcolm Nance (St. Martin’s Press)

12. “James Patterson” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

13. “Finding Me” by Viola Davis (HarperOne)

14. “Suppression, Deception, Snobbery, and Bias” by Ari Fleischer (Broadside)

15. “Defeating Big Government Socialism” by Newt Gingrich (Center Street)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACK

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” (media tie-in) by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

2. “It’s Better This Way” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

3. “The Summer House” by Patterson/Dubois (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “Rich Dad Poor Dad” by Robert T. Kiyosaki (Plata)

5. “Weddings in Orchard Valley” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

6. “Brannigan's Land” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)—

7. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

8. “Complications” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

9. “Notorious” by Diana Palmer (HQN)

10. “The Last Goodnight” by Kat Martin (Zebra)

11. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

12. “No Way Out” by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

13. “Deadly Cross” by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

14. “Win” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)

15. “Sweet Laurel Falls” by RaeAnne Thayne (HQN)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “Verity″ by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

2. “Reminders of Him″ by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” (media tie-in) by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

4. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

5. “Every Summer After” by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

6. “Things We Never Got Over” by Lucy Score (Bloom)

7. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty (Holt)

8. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

9. “The Love Hypothesis″ by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

10. “The Dead Romantics” by Ashley Poston (Berkley)

11. “Killing Stalking: Deluxe Edition, Vol. 1” by Koogi (Seven Seas)

12. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Vintage)

13. “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

14. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

15. “My Hero Academia, Vol 31” by Kohei Horikoshi (Viz)

