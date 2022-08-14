Best-selling books for the week that ended Aug. 6

The best-selling books, according to Publishers Weekly, for the week that ended Aug. 6.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
2. “Portrait of an Unknown Woman” by Daniel Silva (Harper)
3. “Wrong Place Wrong Time” by Gillian McAllister (William Morrow)
4. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
5. “Shattered” by Patterson/Born (Little, Brown)
6. “The It Girl” by Ruth Ware (Scout)
7. “Reckoning” by Catherine Coulter (William Morrow)
8. “Black Dog” by Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
9. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
10. “Mercury Pictures Presents” by Anthony Marra (Hogarth)
11. “The Many Daughters of Afong Moy” by Jamie Ford (Atria)
12. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)
13. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)
14. “Dragons of Deceit” by Weis/Hickman (Random House Worlds)
15. “The Last to Vanish” by Megan Miranda (Scribner/Rucci)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Unlock Your Potential” by Jeff Lerner (Benbella/Holt)
2. “Not My Frist Rodeo” by Kristi Noem (Twelve)
3. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brene Brown (Random House)
4. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day” by Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)
5. “Battle for the American Mind” by Pete Hegseth (Broadside)
6. “Lead Like It Matters” by Craig Groeschel (Zondervan)
7. “Chase the Fun” by Annie F. Downs (Revell)
8. “Finding Me” by Viola Davis (HarperOne)
9. “Killing the Killers” by O’Reilly/Dugard (St. Martin’s Press)
10. “There Are Moms Way Worse Than You” by Glenn Boozan (Workman)
11. “The Big Lie” by Jonathan Lemire (Flatiron)
12. “The Power of One More” by Ed Mylett (Wiley)
13. “The Return” by Dick Morris (Humanix)
14. “Jesus Listens” by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)
15. “Mordenkainen Presents: Monster of the Multiverse (Wizards of the Coast)