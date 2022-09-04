Best-selling books for the week that ended Aug. 27

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BESTSELLERS

The best-selling books, according to Publishers Weekly, for the week that ended Aug. 27.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “All Good People Here” by Ashley Flowers (Bantam)

2. “The Challenge” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

3. “Overkill” by Sandra Brown ( Grand Central Publishing)

4. “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

6. “Shattered” by Patterson/Born (Little, Brown)

7. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

8. “Wrong Place Wrong Time” by Gillian McAllister (William Morrow)

9. “Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel” by Beth Revis (Random House Worlds)

10. “Portrait of an Unknown Woman” by Daniel Silva (Harper)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Vacuuming in the Nude” by Peggy Rowe (Forefront)

2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

3. “America, a Redemption Story” by Tim Scott (Thomas Nelson)

4. “Diana, William, and Harry” by Patterson/Mooney (Little, Brown)

5. “Political Prisoner” by Paul Manafort ( Skyhorse)

6. “Half Homemade, Fully Delicious” by David Venable (Ballantine)

7. “For You When I Am Gone” by Steve Leder (Avery)

8. “Flip-Flops and Fortunes” by Brady Johns (Benbella/Holt)

9. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brene Brown (Random House)

10. “Path Lit by Lightning” by David Maraniss (Simon & Schuster)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACK

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” (media tie-in) by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

2. “The Butler” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

3. “Abandoned in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)

4. “Rich Dad Poor Dad” by Robert T. Kiyoski (Plata)

5. “The Third Grave” by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

6. “Three Women Disappear” by Patterson/Serafin (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “The Summer House” by Patterson/Dubois (Grand Central Publishing)

8. “It’s Better This Way” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

9. “From Dusk to Dawn” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

10. “Blue Skies” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

Tags

