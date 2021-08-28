 Skip to main content
Best-selling books for the week that ended Aug. 21
Best-selling books for the week that ended Aug. 21

The best-selling books, according to Publishers Weekly, for the week that ended Aug. 21.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "Bloodless" by Preston/Child (Grand Central Publishing)

2. "Billy Summers" by Stephen King ( Scribner)

3. "Complications" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

4. "The Noise" by Patterson/Barker (Little, Brown)

5. "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave ( Simon & Schuster)

6. "Sensor" by Junji Ito (Viz)

7. "The Paper Palace" by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead)

8. "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig (Viking)

9. "Chasing the Boogeyman" by Richard Chizmar (Gallery)

10. "A Terrible Fall of Angels" by Laurell K. Hamilton (Berkley)

11. "Malibu Rising" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

12. "The President's Daughter" by Clinton/Patterson (Little, Brown and Knopf)

13. "Blind Tiger" by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

14. "The Cellist" by Daniel Silva (Harper)

15. "The Invisible Life of Addie Larue" by V.E. Schwab (Tor)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "American Marxism" by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

2. "The Long Slide" by Tucker Carlson (Threshold)

3. "Woke, Inc." by Vivek Ramaswamy (Center Street)

4. "The Reckoning" by Mary L. Trump (St. Martin's Press)

5. "I Alone Can Fix It" by Leonnig/Rucker (Penguin Press)

6. "What Happened to You?" by Perry/Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah)

7. "The Truth About Covid-19" by Joseph Mercola (Chelsea Green)

8. "Greenlights" by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

9. "The Authoritarian Moment" by Ben Shapiro (Broadside)

10. "Killing the Mob" by O'Reilly/Dugard (St. Martin's Press)

11. "Breathe" by Rickson Gracie (Dey Street)

12. "Make It Nice" by Dorinda Medley (Gallery)

13. "Crying in H Mart" by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)

14. "How I Saved the World" by Jesse Watters (Broadside)

15. "The Bomber Mafia" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. "Royal" by Danielle Steel (Dell)

2. "A Time for Mercy" by John Grisham (Dell)

3. "Faithless in Death" by J.D. Robb ( St. Martin's Press)

4. "You Betrayed Me" by Lisa Jackson (Zebra )

5. "Blindside" by Patterson/Born (Grand Central Publishing)

6. "The Courtship of Carol Sommars" by Debbie Macomber (Harlequin)

7. "Fair Warning" by Michael Connelly (Grand Central Publishing)

8. "Devil in Disguise" by Lisa Kleypas (Avon)

9. "Loved You First" by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

10. "Deadlock" by Catherine Coulter (Pocket)

11. "The Institute" by Stephen King (Pocket)

12. "Hunter's Moon" by Johnstone/Johnstone ( Pinnacle)

13. "Heart and Soul" by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's)

14. "A Cold Creek Secret" by RaeAnne Thayne (Harlequin)

15. "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" by Quentin Tarantino (Harper Perennial)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. "People We Meet on Vacation" by Emily Henry (Berkley)

2. "Holier Than Thou" by jackie Hill Perry (B&H)

3. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

4. "The Return" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

5. "The Guest List" by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

6. "The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

7. "1st Case" by Patterson/Tebbetts (Grand Central Publishing)

8. "Deliver Us from Evil" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

9. "Anxious People" by Fredrik Backman (Washington Square)

10. "Thinking Like a Lawyer" by Colin Seale (Routledge)

11. "How (Not) to Save the World" by Hosanna Wong (Thomas Nelson)

12. "Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 11" by Gege Akutami (Viz)

13. "Burn After Writing (pink)" by Sharon Jones Tarcher (Perigee)

14. "We Are All the Same in the Dark" by Julia Heaberlin (Ballantine)

15. "2022 Large Scale Road Atlas" (Rand McNally)

