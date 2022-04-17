 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BESTSELLERS

Best-selling books for the week that ended April 9

  • 0

The best-selling books, according to Publishers Weekly, for the week that ended April 9.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "Run, Rose, Run" by Parton/Patterson (Little, Brown)

2. "Sea of Tranquility" by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf)

3. "The Candy House" by Jennifer Egan (Scribner)

4. "What Happened to the Bennetts" by Lisa Scottoline (Putnam)

5. "The Paris Apartment" by Lucy Foley (Morrow)

6. "The Recovery Agent" by Janet Evanovich (Atria)

7. "Lover Arisen" by J.R. Ward (Gallery)

8. "The Lincoln Highway" by Amor Towles (Viking)

9. "Shadows Reel" by C.J. Box (Putnam)

10."The Diamond Eye" by Kate Quinn (Morrow)

11."The Match" by Harlan Coben (Grand Central)

People are also reading…

12."The Younger Wife" by Sally Hepworth (St. Martin's)

13."French Braid" by Anne Tyler (Knopf)

14."The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

15."One Italian Summer" by Rebecca Serle (Atria)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak" by Shannon Bream (Broadside)

2. "Half Baked Harvest Every Day" by Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)

3. "Atlas of the Heart" by Brené Brown (Random House)

4. "Time Is a Mother" by Ocean Vuong (Penguin Press)

5. "Recessional" by David Mamet (Broadside)

6. "Nowhere for Very Long" by Brianna Madia (HarperOne)

7. "Bittersweet" by Susan Cain (Crown)

8. "Forever Boy" by Kate Swenson (Park Row)

9. "Glucose Revolution" by Jessie Inchauspe (Simon & Schuster)

10."Life Makeover" by Dominique Sachse (Thomas Nelson)

11."Designed to Last" by Petrone/Petrone (Tyndale Momentum)

12."The Truth and Beauty" by Andrew Klavan (Zondervan)

13."Life Force" byTony Robbins et al. (Simon & Schuster)

14."Embrace Your Almost" by Jordan Lee Dooley (WaterBrook)

15."The Healing Garden" by Juliet Blankespoor (Harvest)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. "Nine Lives" by Danielle Steel (Dell)

2. "Dark Night in Big Rock" by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

3. "Ocean Prey" by John Sandford" (Putnam)

4. "1st Case" by Patterson/Tebbetts (Grand Central)

5. "Any Sunday" by Debbie Macomber (Harlequin)

6. "Sooley" by John Grisham (Anchor)

7. "Hideaway" by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's)

8. "Black Ice" by Brad Thor (Pocket)

9. "Tom Clancy: Target Acquired" by Don Bentley (Berkley)

10."The Amish Animal Doctor" by Patrice Lewis (Love Inspired)

11."Mistaken for His Amish Bride" by Patricia Davids (Love Inspired)

12."Daylight" by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

13."Detection Detail" by Terri Reed (Love Inspired Suspense)

14."Kiss Me, Cowboy " by Diana Palmer (Zebra

15."Mountain Murder Investigation " by Karen Kirst (Love Inspired Suspense)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. "Chainsaw Man, Vol. 10" by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Viz)

2. "Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 15" by Gege Akutami (Viz)

3. "Verity" by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)

4. "Spy X Family, Vol. 7" by Tatsuya Endo (Viz)

5. "Kaiju No. 8, Vol. 2" by Naoya Matsumoto (Viz)

6. "Reminders of Him" by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

7. "The Love Hypothesis" by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

8. "The Family Plot" by Megan Collins (Atria)

9. "People We Meet on Vacation" by Emily Henry (Berkley)

10."The Viscount Who Loved Me " by Julia Quinn (Avon)

11."Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba (coloring book)" by Koyoharu Gotouge (Viz)

12."The Dark Hours" by Michael Connelly (Grand Central)

13."The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

14."An Offer from a Gentleman" by Julia Quinn (Avon)

15."Blind Tiger" by Sandra Brown (Grand Central)

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A road trip turns dark in Phillippe Diederich’s ‘Diamond Park’

A road trip turns dark in Phillippe Diederich’s ‘Diamond Park’

"Diamond Park" by Phillippe Diederich; Dutton (275 pages, $17.99) ——— The story of four teenagers on a road trip to pick up a vintage car turns into a pedal-to-the-metal crime thriller in Phillippe Diederich’s new young adult novel, "Diamond Park." This is the second YA book by Diederich, after the award-winning "Playing With the Devil’s Fire." He has also published a novel for adults, ...

Reviews: Four mysteries

Reviews: Four mysteries

Books in brief 'The Torqued Man' By Peter Mann. (Harper, 372 pages, $26.99.) I can't resist books involving discovered manuscripts. In Mann's distinctive hard-to-categorize debut, there are two. Jackpot! Each manuscript is found in the rubble of a Berlin bombing at the end of World War II. Each tells different stories of an Irish spy, Frank Pike, who operated during the Third Reich. In one, ...

Review: 'Boom Town: A Lake Wobegon Novel,' by Garrison Keillor

Review: 'Boom Town: A Lake Wobegon Novel,' by Garrison Keillor

FICTION: Part fantasy, part grievance, part humor, Garrison Keillor's new novel is about a man named Garrison Keillor who returns to Lake Wobegon and romanticizes his youth. "Boom Town" by Garrison Keillor; Prairie Home Productions (228 pages, $26.99) ——— Garrison Keillor's new novel, "Boom Town," is an odd book, an example of autobiographical fiction, or perhaps merely of hubris. It opens ...

Angela Ajayi: The Kyiv of my youth

Angela Ajayi: The Kyiv of my youth

A writer who spent summers in Ukraine dreams of bringing her own daughter there after the war. As a Nigerian-Ukrainian child shuttling back and forth from Nigeria, where I lived most of the year, to Soviet-era Ukraine every summer, I held two impressions of the city of Kyiv — one had to do with the circus and the other with ice cream. Both were delightfully experienced by me there but neither ...

6 new paperbacks to add to your spring reading list

6 new paperbacks to add to your spring reading list

Should you be in need of fresh spring reading, look no further: five lovely novels, and one very thick (but worth the weight!) biography, all newly published in paperback. "Tom Stoppard: A Life" by Hermione Lee (Vintage, $20). If you're a fan of British writer Lee's particular brand of dense, richly analytical biography (I devoured, more than once, her biographies of Virginia Woolf and Edith ...

Review: 'Thin Places,' by Kerri ni Dochartaigh

Review: 'Thin Places,' by Kerri ni Dochartaigh

NONFICTION: A survivor bravely confronts the trauma caused by Northern Ireland's protracted, deadly conflict. "Thin Places" by Kerri ní Dochartaigh; Milkweed Editions (280 pages, $24) ——— When Kerri ní Dochartaigh was 11, she recalls, someone lobbed a firebomb at her house, chasing her family into the street. On this and other occasions, her youth was upended by Northern Ireland's horrifying ...

Pioneering female comics finally get their due in Shawn Levy's 'In On the Joke'

Pioneering female comics finally get their due in Shawn Levy's 'In On the Joke'

It wasn't that long ago that successful female comedians were forced to stifle themselves to be funny. But it was the obstacle that all of the first women in comedy had in common on their journey to fame. For Joan Rivers, Moms Mabley, Minnie Pearl, Phyllis Diller and many others, masking their femininity, sexuality and intellect added extra layers to showbiz's glass ceiling. It was only ...

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Wendy Williams 'ready to go back to work' after cancellation of talk show

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News