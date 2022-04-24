 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BESTSELLERS

Best-selling books for the week that ended April 16

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "The Investigator" by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

2. "Run, Rose, Run" by Parton/Patterson (Little, Brown)

3. "Sea of Tranquility" by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf)

4. "What Happened to the Bennetts" by Lisa Scottoline (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

5. "The Paris Apartment" by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

6. "The Recovery Agent" by Janet Evanovich (Atria)

7. "The Sacred Bridge" by Anne Hillerman (Harper)

8. "Shadows Reel" by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

9. "The Diamond Eye" by Kate Quinn (William Morrow)

10. "The Match" by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)

11. "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

12. "Lessons in Chemistry" by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

13. " House of Sky and Breath" by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

14. "The Lincoln Highway" by Amor Towles (Viking)

15. "French Braid" by Anne Tyler (Knopf)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak" by Shannon Bream (Broadside)

2. "Half Baked Harvest Every Day" by Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)

3. "Freezing Order" by Bill Browder (Simon & Schuster)

4. "Celebrate with Babs" by Barbara Costello (Alpha)

5. "Atlas of the Heart" by Brené Brown (Random House)

6. "Arrive and Thrive" by Brady/Foutty/Wooten (McGraw Hill)

7. "Brighter by the Day" by Robin Roberts (Grand Central Publishing)

8. "I Guess I Haven't Learned That Yet" by Shauna Niequist (Zondervan)

9. "Hello, Molly!" by Molly Shannon (Ecco)

10. "Recessional" by David Mamet (Broadside)

11. "CEO Excellence" by Dewar/Keller/Malhotra (Scribner)

12. "Life Force" by Tony Robbins et al. (Simon & Schuster)

13. "Love That Story" by Jonathan Van Ness (HarperOne)

14. "Bittersweet" by Susan Cain (Crown)

15. "Halo Encyclopedia" (Dark Horse Books)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. "Nine Lives" by Danielle Steel (Dell)

2. "Ocean Prey" by John Sandford" (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

3. "1st Case" by Patterson/Tebbetts (Grand Central Publishing)

4. "Dark Night in Big Rock" by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

5. "Any Sunday" by Debbie Macomber (Harlequin)

6. "Hideaway" by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's)

7. "Sooley" by John Grisham (Anchor)

8. "Tom Clancy: Target Acquired" by Don Bentley (Berkley)

9. "Black Ice" by Brad Thor (Pocket)

10. "Daylight" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

11. "The Amish Animal Doctor" by Patrice Lewis (Love Inspired)

12. "Mistaken for His Amish Bride" by Patricia Davids (Love Inspired)

13. "Kiss Me, Cowboy" by Diana Palmer (Zebra)

14. "Detection Detail" by Terri Reed (Love Inspired Suspense)

15. "Secrets by Nightfall" by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. "Verity" by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

2. "Reminders of Him" by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

3. "The Simple Comforts Step-by-Step Instant Pot Cookbook" by Jeffrey Eisner (Voracious)

4. "The Love Hypothesis" by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

5. "People We Meet on Vacation" by Emily Henry (Berkley)

6. "Chainsaw Man, Vol. 10" by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Viz)

7. "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba" (coloring book) by Koyoharu Gotouge (Viz)

8. "The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

9. "The Family Plot" by Megan Collins (Atria)

10. "Komi Can't Communicate, Vol. 18" by Tomohito Oda (Viz)

11. "The Dark Hours" by Michael Connelly (Grand Central Publishing)

12. "Spy X Family, Vol. 15" by Tatsuya Endo (Viz)

13. "Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 15" by Gege Akutami (Viz)

14. "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba: Stories..." by Ryoji Hirano (Viz)

15." "The Spanish Love Deception" by Elena Armas (Atria)

