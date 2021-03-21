Best-selling books, according to Publishers Weekly, for the week that ended Feb. 27 (copy)

 Skip to main content
Best-selling books, according to Publishers Weekly, for the week that ended Feb. 27
Best-selling books, according to Publishers Weekly, for the week that ended Feb. 27

The best-selling books, according to Publishers Weekly, for the week that ended March 13.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Life After Death” by Sister Souljah (Atria)

2. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

3. “2034” by Ackerman/Stavridis (Penguin Press)

4. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

5. “Dark Sky” by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

6. “Fast Ice” by Cussler/Brown (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

7. “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf)

8. “The Affair” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

9. “We Begin at the End” by Chris Whitaker (Henry Holt & Co.)

10. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue” by V.E. Schwab (Tor)

11. “Surviving Savannah” by Patti Callahan (Berkley)

12. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

13. “A Court of Silver Flames” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

14. “The Sanatorium” by Sarah Pearse (Viking/Dorman)

15. “The Lost Apothecary” by Sarah Penner (Park Row)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “How to Do the Work” by Nicole LePera (Harper Wave)

2. “Everything Will Be Okay” by Dana Perino (Twelve)

3. “The Code Breaker” by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

4. “Beyond Order” by Jordan B. Peterson (Portfolio)

5. “The Sum of Us” by Heather McGhee (One World)

6. “Believe It” by Jamie Kern Lima (Gallery)

7. “Floret Farm’s Discovering Dahlias” by Erin Benzakein (Chronicle)

8. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

9. “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster” by Bill Gates (Knopf)

10. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

11. “Jew-ish” by Jake Cohen (HMH)

12. “Keep Sharp” by Sanjay Gupta (Simon & Schuster)

13. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial)

14. “Walk in My Combat Boots” by Patterson/Eversmann (Little, Brown)

15. “Think Again” by Adam Grant (Viking)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham (Dell)

2. “The Numbers Game” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

3. “Hush” by Patterson/Fox (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “Journey of the Pharaohs” by Cussler/Brown (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

5. “Mountain Survival” by Christy Barritt (Love Inspired Suspense)

6. “By the Neck” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

7. “Fairy-Tale Forever” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

8. “A Quiet, Little Town” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

9. “Bridgerton: The Duke and I” (TV tie-in) by Julia Quinn (Avon)

10. “Abducted in Alaska” by Darlene L. Turner (Love Inspired Suspense)

11. “Strong, Silent Cowboy” by Lora Leigh (St. Martin’s Press)

12. “Texas Target Standoff” by Virginia Vaughan (Love Inspired Suspense)

13. “Hidden Amish Secrets” by Debby Giusti (Love Inspired Suspense)

14. “Distrust” by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

15. “Irish Pride” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “Later” by Stephen King (Hard Case Crime)

2. “The Rose Code” by Kate Quinn (William Morrow)

3. “Split Second” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “In Five Years” by Rebecca Serle (Atria)

5. “Bridgerton: The Duke and I” (TV tie-in) by Julia Quinn (Avon)

6. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

7. “Home Body” by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel)

8. “The 20th Victim” by Patterson/Paetro (Grand Central Publishing)

9. “Burn After Writing” (pink) by Sharon Jones (TarcherPerigee)

10. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

11. “Fair Warning” by Michael Connelly (Grand Central Publishing)

12. “28 Summers” by Elin Hilderbrand (Back Bay)

13. “Circe” by Madeline Miller (Back Bay)

14. “The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, Vol. 8” by Akira Himekawa (Viz)

15. “The Step-by-Step Instant Pot Cookbook” by Jeffrey Eisner (Voracious)

