Dance studios don't let pandemic stop 'Nutcracker' holiday tradition

“(ACBT director Phyllis Papa) really gave me confidence that they were doing everything they could to be safe,” said the Mays Landing resident. “I felt that it was as safe as being at the grocery store. Maybe even more so because all the children took it very seriously.”

Then there were the changes that needed to be made to the show itself.

“One of the toughest parts was making sure that people stay apart from each other,” said Clark, 50. “There’s no partnering. We are not touching each other.”

The opening of the show, the party scene, had extensive changes in New Motion’s version since the children were not allowed to hold hands in a circle or dance close to each other. Instead of a part of the dance where the children would hold hands to form a bridge that other dancers would run underneath, Clark took 6-foot pieces of silver garland and had the students hold each end to form the bridge.

“I would say to myself, ‘Oh no, we can’t do that! How are we going to do this?’ But we found solutions to everything,” Clark said. “It’s like a new show. The same music, but definitely some tweaks that we have to put more effort into thinking about.”