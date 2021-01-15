 Skip to main content
Art exhibit in Egg Harbor Township highlights this weekends events
Art exhibit in Egg Harbor Township highlights this weekends events

Transition Happening

The art exhibition ‘Transition Happening’ will be on display at Reed’s Organic Farm & Animal Sanctuary through Monday, Jan. 18.

Art exhibit comes to EHT farm

Searching for a bit of beauty in the world? Reed’s Organic Farm and Animal Sanctuary is currently presenting the art exhibit ‘Transition Happening.’ Curated by Cookie Till, the exhibition runs through Monday, Jan. 18, and is a takeover giving way to new works by artists Todd DiCiurcio, Jon Baker, Charles Barbin, Randi Meekins and Brandon Abercrombie using their work collaboratively as a vehicle to temporarily reimagine the space. This multi-sensory exhibition includes sculptures, painting and photography created with the artists’ respective mediums, historical farm relics, found objects and natural resources. The exhibition is by appointment only and masks are required. To schedule, go to

TransitionHappeningReedsOrganicArt.as.me. The Farmers Market will also be open daily from noon to 4 p.m. Donations, art sales and purchases will benefit Reed’s Organic Farm & Animal Sanctuary. Reed’s Organic Farm & Animal Sanctuary is located at 5075 Spruce Ave. in Egg Harbor Township.

