Apple TV filmed scene of M. Night Shyamalan show in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY — “America’s Greatest Family Resort” was used as the backdrop for a scene in an upcoming season of M. Night Shyamalan’s “Servant” on Apple TV+, a city official said.

“Servant” stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell and Rupert Grint, and follows a Philadelphia couple who suffer the loss of their infant child.

Ocean City spokesman Doug Bergen confirmed that crews from Apple TV were in the city on Saturday filming a scene for Season 3 of the horror show. The show is currently in its second season.

“They filmed on the beach and Boardwalk near 14th Street. Cast and crew (about 65 people) set up at the Flanders Hotel for the shoot,” Bergen told The Press.

