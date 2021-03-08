 Skip to main content
Apple TV filmed scene of M. Night Shyamalan show in Ocean City
Servant_Photo_020302.jpg

Lauren Ambrose, Rupert Grint and Toby Kebbell in “Servant,” now streaming on Apple TV+.

 Apple TV+/provided

OCEAN CITY — "America's Greatest Family Resort" was used as the backdrop for a scene in an upcoming season of M. Night Shyamalan's "Servant" on Apple TV+, a city official said.

"Servant" stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell and Rupert Grint, and follows a Philadelphia couple who suffer the loss of their infant child.

Ocean City spokesman Doug Bergen confirmed that crews from Apple TV were in the city on Saturday filming a scene for Season 3 of the horror show. The show is currently in its second season.

"They filmed on the beach and Boardwalk near 14th Street. Cast and crew (about 65 people) set up at The Flanders Hotel for the shoot," Bergen told The Press.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Tim Allen opens up about his infamous drug arrest and Trump critics

