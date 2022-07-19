Academy of Country Music Awards head to Texas on Prime Video: Briefs

The Academy of Country Music Awards is heading south to Texas next year and will return to exclusively live-streaming on Amazon Prime Video in 2023.

The country music awards show will be held May 11 at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, an indoor football stadium at the Dallas Cowboys' team headquarters.

The ACM Awards made the streaming switch earlier this year after long being aired on CBS. The March 2022 awards show was held in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium.

The Ford Center seats about 12,000 people and serves as a practice facility for the Cowboys. The ACM Awards were last held in Texas for their 50th anniversary in 2015.

Another change coming next year is new executive producer Raj Kapoor, who takes over from longtime ACM producer R. A. Clark. The ACM Awards are produced by MRC Live & Alternative.

The Chainsmokers to perform at edge of space: One of The Chainsmokers' latest hits is "High," and they're hoping to live up to their lyrics.

The hit-making duo of Drew Taggart and Alex Pall have signed up to get into a pressurized capsule tethered to a stratospheric balloon in a few years and perform some 20 miles above the Earth.

The feat would make Taggart and Pall the first musical artists to perform at the edge of space, said Ryan Hartman, chief executive officer at fledgling space tourism company World View, to The Associated Press.

World View says The Chainsmokers will be on one of the company's inaugural flights slated for 2024 and will record a performance from inside the capsule, giving viewers the ability to experience the music and the trip firsthand.

The Chainsmokers have had five Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 hits, including "Closer" "Paris," "Don't Let Me Down" and "Something Just Like This" with Coldplay in 2017.

Hartman said that while most of the people who have made space flights are scientists and engineers, World View hopes sending up artists might "inspire them to do something different than they would have otherwise done."

Spielberg among big donors to Wisc. governor's campaign: Filmmaker Steven Spielberg, the most commercially successful director of all time, donated $20,000 to Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' reelection campaign, a tally released Tuesday showed.

Spielberg and his wife, actress Kate Capshaw, were among 31 people who gave Evers the maximum $20,000 donation allowed under law, according information from the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign. Those 31 top donors gave Evers a total of $620,000. Spielberg, who directed such blockbusters as "E.T.", "Jurassic Park" and "Jaws", is a longtime supporter of Democratic candidates across the country. Earlier this year, he and Capshaw also donated $10,000 each to Democratic Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford's campaign.

No charges for 'Late Show' crew arrested on Capitol Hill: Federal prosecutors said Monday they have declined to bring charges against nine people associated with CBS' "Late Show with Stephen Colbert" who were arrested in a building in the U.S. Capitol complex last month.

The decision, made by the U.S. attorney's office in Washington, comes after prosecutors determined they "cannot move forward" with the misdemeanor charges against the nine people arrested June 16 in the Longworth House Office Building. The incident followed the third public hearing by the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection.

A spokesman for the U.S. attorney's office said it was not probable a conviction could be obtained and sustained given that the nine arrested had been invited and that their escorts had never asked them to leave the building.