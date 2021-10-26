A magical trove of Ricky Jay ephemera hits auction block

An entire room on display at Sotheby’s spacious Manhattan headquarters is dedicated to another who drew Jay’s attention: Matthias Buchinger. He was a German artist, magician and calligrapher born without hands or lower legs and measuring just 29 inches tall. Buchinger, who died in 1740 and lived most of his life in the UK, was married four times and had at least 14 children.

Much of Buchinger’s living was made in calligraphy, including his inking of family trees for money. One of Kiffer’s favorite pieces up for auction is the tree Buchinger created for his own family, demonstrating his unlikely skill with a pen but also knife or scissors for intricate paper overlays. Done in 1734, the tree is marked for sale at $20,000 to $30,000.

Jay, Kiffer said, was not just a collector who wanted all the things.

“He was doing serious research. And I think in part because he was curious about his predecessors, he wondered what illusions and tricks they did and how they accomplished them. But he lectured and published widely. He was not a trophy hunter who just said, `Well, I want to get the most expensive book on conjuring and the rarest, most expensive Houdini poster.’ He was looking for things that other people might not recognize the significance of,” Kiffer explained.