A look at the decades-long career of Grammy Award-winning trumpeter Randy Brecker ahead of jazz fest

During a more than 50-year recording career, trumpeter and flugelhornist Randy Brecker’s creativity has expressed itself in three ways: through his solo albums, through his work in groups and through his work as a studio musician.
Brecker, 75, appreciates the collaborations that made his recordings with the groups Blood, Sweat & Tears, Dreams and the Brecker Brothers what they were, but he has a special place in his heart for his albums where he is the leader.
“Solo recordings take precedence mostly because I don’t have to share the conceptualization with other people,” said Brecker, who added the band records were a great deal of fun. “The collaborative effort is always there.”
Brecker was slated to play last fall at the South Jersey Jazz Society’s annual Jazz at the Point Festival in Somers Point. But with COVID-19 cases steadily rising and vaccines unavailable to the general public at the time, the decision was made to pull the plug on the festival. Instead of putting together a whole new lineup this year, organizers opted to keep the list of performers the same.
The festival kicked off Thursday and takes place at various venues around Somers Point through Sunday.
Brecker is the headliner at this year’s festival and will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Gateway Playhouse in Somers Point. Tickets are $40. All other shows this weekend are free.
A longtime veteran of the music industry, Brecker’s career has spanned six decades, during which he has toured the world as a band leader and performer and recorded with legends such as Paul Simon and Eric Clapton.
Last year, before the festival was called off, Brecker was to play in South Jersey for the first time in 23 years. Prior to that, his trumpet had last been heard live in the area in 1997 at Carney’s during the Cape May Jazz Festival.
Brecker, a Philadelphia native, said he played at the Jersey Shore all through his high school years as his parents had a summer place in Atlantic City.
“I worked in Ocean City and Wildwood backing up artists Bobby Rydell, Al Martino and Vic Damone,” Brecker said.
He was coming with a quintet that features his wife, saxophonist Ada Rovatti; pianist David Kikoski, of Milltown, Middlesex County; bassist Steve LaSpina; and drummer Steve Johns.
Brecker first met Kikoski in 1988 when they were both playing with jazz drummer Roy Haynes. Kikoski was the pianist on Brecker’s 1993 solo album “In the Idiom.”
Brecker, who has won seven Grammy Awards and been nominated 20 times, has released more than 20 albums as a leader. He said his band will play some songs from his older days and maybe a couple of jazz standards.
In 1974, Brecker was signed by music industry executive Clive Davis’ Arista Records. He was supposed to release his second solo album on that label, but Brecker said Davis insisted the recording be issued under the title the Brecker Brothers with his saxophone-playing brother, the late Michael Brecker.
Brecker is probably best known for his work with the Brecker Brothers, which originally existed from 1974 to 1981.
For the Brecker Brothers’ debut album, the group recorded nine tunes in a studio in 1974.
“Clive loved everything we recorded,” said Brecker, who added his ensemble was prepared when it entered the studio. “Clive said we need a single.”
Davis wouldn’t release the album until they came up with a single. The band came up with a jam titled “Sneakin’ up Behind You,” which Davis loved, Brecker said.
The album received three Grammy Award nominations in 1976, including best new artist and best R&B instrumental performance for “Sneakin’ up Behind You.”
“It propelled us to new heights. It was happenstance, some luck,” Brecker said.
Brecker said his younger brother, Michael, wanted to do a solo record the whole time the Brecker Brothers were recording at Arista, which led to the band separating in 1981.
“Michael went to play with Steps Ahead. I left to play with Jaco Pastorius. We were apart for 10 years,” Brecker said. “In 1992, we decided to do it again. I never figured we’d give it a break for 10 years.”
In a period during the 1970s when there were no Brecker Brothers albums, the Brecker Brothers duo was No. 1 on record labels’ call sheets for horn work on studio recordings.
Brecker appeared on Bruce Springsteen’s “Born to Run” album in 1975, and on Paul Simon’s “Graceland” in 1986.
“He (Simon) was thoughtful, slow-moving with his decisions,” Brecker said.
Brecker also played on four songs on Steely Dan’s million-selling album “Gaucho,” which reached No. 9 on the U.S. album chart and won the 1981 Grammy Award for best non-classical engineered recording.
“For Steely Dan, 30 or 40 or 50 times might be required to record a four-bar solo,” Brecker said.
During a period when Brecker was working for music producer Arif Mardin out of Atlantic Studios in New York City, he would record trumpet parts to music, and he would not know whether the song was slated for Aretha Franklin, Carly Simon, Bette Midler or Ringo Starr.
One of Brecker’s favorite bookings as a session musician was recording the Todd Rundgren album “Something/Anything?” which was recorded in late 1971. Brecker appears on the single “Hello, It’s Me,” which was recorded at the Record Plant in New York. Rundgren was in the studio recording his lead vocals and piano while the band played, just like an old-time jazz record.