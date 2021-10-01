A look at the decades-long career of Grammy Award-winning trumpeter Randy Brecker ahead of jazz fest

During a more than 50-year recording career, trumpeter and flugelhornist Randy Brecker’s creativity has expressed itself in three ways: through his solo albums, through his work in groups and through his work as a studio musician.

Brecker, 75, appreciates the collaborations that made his recordings with the groups Blood, Sweat & Tears, Dreams and the Brecker Brothers what they were, but he has a special place in his heart for his albums where he is the leader.

“Solo recordings take precedence mostly because I don’t have to share the conceptualization with other people,” said Brecker, who added the band records were a great deal of fun. “The collaborative effort is always there.”

Brecker was slated to play last fall at the South Jersey Jazz Society’s annual Jazz at the Point Festival in Somers Point. But with COVID-19 cases steadily rising and vaccines unavailable to the general public at the time, the decision was made to pull the plug on the festival. Instead of putting together a whole new lineup this year, organizers opted to keep the list of performers the same.

The festival kicked off Thursday and takes place at various venues around Somers Point through Sunday.